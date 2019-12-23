Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, January 12, 2020
“3011” – On an all-new episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 10 finalists go head-to-head for a $100,000 prize. This week’s videos also include a musical tribute to golf gaffes and a woman who walks while texting falls through a hole in the floor, SUNDAY, JAN. 12 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.In its 30 seasons to date, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to “America’s Funniest Home Videos” should visit www.AFV.com for details. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
