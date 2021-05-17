Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan and Adam Swain as Tyrell.

May. 17, 2021  
As Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on ROME to process her dad's struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life. (TV-14, D)

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them.

In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.

