Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, November 7, 2019
"ten years" - The gang gathers for Theo's 10th birthday, which is also a significant milestone for Eddie. Meanwhile, Delilah, Eddie and Katherine are at an impasse about revealing the truth about Charlie; Rome and Regina try to keep Sophie from getting too close to PJ, and Maggie helps Gary make a difficult decision about his dog, Colin, on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 7 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Chandler Riggs as PJ.
The episode "ten years" was written by Chris Erric Maddox and Dante Russo, and directed by Robbie Duncan McNeill.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
