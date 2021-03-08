Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 25, 2021
Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have REVEALED a bit too much on her podcast. (TV-14, D)
Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Terry Chen as Alan, Matty Finochio as Teddy, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Synthia Yusuf as Hannah, Michael David Adamthwaite as Albert, Anna Akana as Dakota, Mattia Castrillo as Liam and Frank Zotter.
Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.
