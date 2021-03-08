Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 25, 2021

Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Terry Chen as Alan, and Matty Finochio as Teddy.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 25, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 25, 2021Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the COVID lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have REVEALED a bit too much on her podcast. (TV-14, D)

Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson, Terry Chen as Alan, Matty Finochio as Teddy, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Synthia Yusuf as Hannah, Michael David Adamthwaite as Albert, Anna Akana as Dakota, Mattia Castrillo as Liam and Frank Zotter.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Pope Francis Documentary FRANCESCO Streams March 28 Photo

Pope Francis Documentary FRANCESCO Streams March 28

Mediafisch and Elysian Fields Develop New Unscripted Television Series Photo

Mediafisch and Elysian Fields Develop New Unscripted Television Series

TED LASSO Wins Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards Photo

TED LASSO Wins Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards

Jason Flom Sits Down with Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams Photo

Jason Flom Sits Down with Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams


From This Author TV Scoop