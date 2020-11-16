Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, December 3, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"writings on the wall" - Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new LIFE AFTER Eddie's accident. Rome and Regina grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu. "A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima as Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon. Guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie and Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson. The episode "writings on the wall" was written by Terrence Coli and Geoffrey Nauffts, and directed by Tessa Blake. DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; Nina Lopez-Corrado, Terrence Coli and Geoffrey Nauffts serve as co-executive producers on the series, from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
