Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Tuesday, December 29, 2020

After an unprecedented year that few will forget, ABC News presents "The Year: 2020," looking back at the events that defined the last 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, as well as the pop-culture trends and highlights that got us through. Robin Roberts anchors the 10th anniversary of the two-hour special that airs TUESDAY, DEC. 29 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Roberts is joined by the award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Juju Chang, Byron Pitts, Lara Spencer, Janai Norman, Eva Pilgrim, Deborah Roberts and Ginger Zee, plus appearances by Ian Pannell, Maggie Rulli, James Longman, Kaylee Hartung, Tom Llamas, Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, Matt Gutman, Victor Oquendo and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

"The Year: 2020" covers the COVID-19 pandemic and its massive impact on the economy, travel and tourism; Hollywood, professional sports, and working and school from home; the frontline workers and healthcare heroes who put their lives on the line to help others; the presidential election and the record voter turnout, history-making results and President Trump's hindrance of the transition of power; historic cultural movements like Black Lives Matter and cancel culture; pop-culture phenomena like "Tiger King" and celebrity marriages, babies and break-ups. Plus, we remember those we lost this year, including Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Alex Trebek and John Lewis, as well as some of the Americans who lost their battles with COVID-19.

The program will feature guest commentators, including actors Eugene Levy and Kal Penn, NFL star Emmanuel Acho, "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, country star Brad Paisley, activist and "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots, "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Kevin Frazier, comedians Joel McHale and Nikki Glaser, political commentator Michal Eric Dyson, clothing designer Christian Siriano, reality star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel, actresses Alyssa Milano, Tabitha Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, transgender rights activist Raquel Willis, ABC News contributor Larry Hackett, WNBA star Sue Bird, The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill, "The Young Turks"' Brett Erlich, Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush, ESPN host Rachel Nichols, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown, and writer and television host Matthew Hoffman.

