Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, September 18, 2020
A new “20/20” reports on the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.
A new "20/20" reports on the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. With no significant leads for nearly a decade, the mysterious case haunted his family and the city of Memphis after authorities discovered his body in the woods.
But just last year as a trial was finally about to begin, Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, made a shocking admission and pleaded guilty to facilitating Wright's murder, which brought Wright's family one step closer to justice. ABC News and ESPN correspondent Ryan Smith reports the latest details and legal developments, including lingering questions about what happened to Wright.
Smith also sat down for new interviews with Deborah Marion, Wright's mother, whose tireless fight for justice may finally pay off, and Kelvin Cowans, a journalist who dated Wright-Robinson after the murder and wrote a tell-all book. The two-hour program also includes rare and exclusive audio of an interview Wright-Robinson gave to a local reporter, during which she claims she based the novel she wrote on Wright and their relationship. "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 18 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Matt Lombardi is senior producer, and Tom Berman is producer of this episode.
But just last year as a trial was finally about to begin, Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, made a shocking admission and pleaded guilty to facilitating Wright's murder, which brought Wright's family one step closer to justice. ABC News and ESPN correspondent Ryan Smith reports the latest details and legal developments, including lingering questions about what happened to Wright.
Smith also sat down for new interviews with Deborah Marion, Wright's mother, whose tireless fight for justice may finally pay off, and Kelvin Cowans, a journalist who dated Wright-Robinson after the murder and wrote a tell-all book. The two-hour program also includes rare and exclusive audio of an interview Wright-Robinson gave to a local reporter, during which she claims she based the novel she wrote on Wright and their relationship. "20/20" airs Friday, Sept. 18 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Matt Lombardi is senior producer, and Tom Berman is producer of this episode.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, September 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Tuesday, September 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Broadcast Debut of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY on ABC - Wednesday, September 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, September 18, 2020