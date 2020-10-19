Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, October 23, 2020

The show airs at 9:01 p.m.

A new episode of "20/20" features notorious jailhouse snitch Paul Skalnik, a witness in a total of 35 Florida cases who helped send dozens to jail, including four to death row. During the same time, Skalnik was released from jail for several crimes he committed after offering testimony in criminal cases. Skalnik testified against James Dailey, who has been on Florida's DEATH ROW for over three decades for the murder of teenager Shelly Boggio. As Dailey continues to fight for exoneration and maintains his innocence, he shares his thoughts on the case and his hopes to clear his name in his exclusive, emotional interview with ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. ABC News' "20/20" also features a phone interview with Gutman and Skalnik, the last before Skalnik's death. Gutman pressed him about the validity of the testimonies he made and asked if he has any regrets.

ABC News' "20/20" also takes a look at the long history of lies and cons perpetrated by Skalnik while he was free and his remarkable treatment by authorities time and time again, shining a light on the controversial use of jailhouse informants and how authorities sometimes trade rewards for information. The two-hour program also goes behind the scenes with Josh Dubin, the lead attorney for Dailey's new defense team, as he tirelessly fights to save Dailey's life before a death warrant is signed. "20/20" airs Friday, Oct. 23 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Matt Lombardi is senior producer. Lisa Soloway is senior editorial producer; and Andrew Paparella, Rich McHugh and Emily Whipp are producers of this episode.