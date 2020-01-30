Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, January 31, 2020
Ted Bundy and his horrifying killing spree captured the nation's attention for decades. A two-hour "20/20" provides a rare glimpse into the lives of Liz Kendall, Bundy's longtime girlfriend, and her daughter, Molly Kendall - two women who loved and were loved by Bundy. The women open up to co-anchor Amy Robach about life with Bundy in the early 1970s, revealing details about what their home life was like with one of the MOST INFAMOUS serial killers in history. Robach also speaks with Trish Wood, producer-director of the Amazon Original Docuseries "Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer," which extensively features Liz and Molly, who broke their silence for the first time in 40 years for the documentary. "20/20" airs Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. This update to "20/20's" reporting on Bundy takes a close look at his troubling past and vicious crimes, and features footage from the ABC News archives. "20/20" also features interviews with former FBI special agent Bill Hagmaier, who interviewed Bundy on DEATH ROW for over 200 hours; Ray Crew, one of the first Florida State University police officers to arrive at THE CHI Omega crime scene; Ken Katsaris, former sheriff of Leon County, Florida, who helped connect Bundy to THE CHI Omega murders; Kathleen McChesney, former Washington State detective who worked on the Bundy case; Robert Keppel, former detective who took Bundy's detailed confession about the murder of Georgeann Hawkins; Larry Simpson, lead Florida prosecutor who put Bundy behind bars; John Henry Browne, one of Bundy's defense attorneys; Kathy Kleiner, Karen Chandler and Cheryl Thomas, surviving Bundy victims; and Joe Berlinger, director of the film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," starring Zac Efron. "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
