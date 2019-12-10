Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, December 13, 2019
Lou Pearlman managed some of the most successful bands of the past 25 years including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and O-Town, but underneath Pearlman's successful and charismatic façade was a criminal.
ABC News' "20/20" dives into his past including his role in running one of the biggest Ponzi schemes ever, swindling investors and banks out of hundreds of millions of dollars; and the lawsuits brought against him - by almost all musicians he managed - for fraud and misrepresentation.
"20/20" features interviews with *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, and O-Town's Jacob Underwood, Erik-Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick and Dan Miller, who open up about working with Pearlman and reflect on his personality and his role in their lives. "20/20" also explores Pearlman's early career and his blimp business, how he first got involved in the BOY BAND scene and how he led authorities on an international manhunt. "20/20" airs Friday, Dec. 13 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
