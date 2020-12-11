Scoop: Coming Up on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY on ABC - Tuesday, January 5, 2021

ABC is ringing in the new year with more Disney magic moments at home thanks to the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney" film series on Tuesday nights in January. For three weeks ABC will air the broadcast premieres of iconic titles currently available to stream on Disney+ including Academy Award® nominees Disney's "The Lion King" (2019), Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and Disney's "Cinderella" (2015).

Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

The Wonderful World of Disney: The Lion King - Tuesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-10:30 p.m. EST)

Disney's "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Disney's "The Lion King" utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Captain America: The Winter Soldier - Tuesday, Jan. 12 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST)

After the cataclysmic events in New York with The Avengers, Marvel Studios' "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" finds Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), living quietly in Washington, D.C., and trying to adjust to the modern world. But when a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague comes under attack, Steve becomes embroiled in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America struggles to expose the ever-widening conspiracy while fighting off professional assassins sent to silence him at every turn. When the full scope of the villainous plot is revealed, Captain America and the Black Widow enlist the help of a new ally, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie). However, they soon find themselves up against an unexpected and formidable enemy-the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella - Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

Celebrate Disney's "Cinderella," a modern classic that shines with beauty, imagination ... and magic! Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly - magic becomes reality! "Cinderella" is directed by Kenneth Branagh.