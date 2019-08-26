Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - 8/30 & 9/1
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Twelve of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with an original 30-minute episode airing on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. Then on Sunday, September 1, 2019 two 30-minute Encore episodes of MASTERS OF ILLUSION will air back to back on The CW at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.
This week's episodes will include:
On Friday, August 30, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)
"Amazing Twists On The Classics and Spray Paint Designer" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Chris Funk (Blindfolded Spray Paint Designer), George Iglesias (Floating Coin), Bill Cook (Magic Tic Tac Toe Portrait), Tommy Wind (Bottled Up Switcheroo), Jason Andrews (Knife Toss Card Trick), Jarrett & Raja (New Twist on the Classic Rope Trick) and Joel Meyers (Hole-y Moley Cards). (#611). Original airdate 8/30/2019.
To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/354998467/d6cc55d593
Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. or 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Atlanta, GA on WUPA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.; in West Palm Beach, FL on WTVX on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Harrisburg, PA on WHP-D3 on Friday, August 30,
2019 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m., in Fresno, CA on KFRE on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Wilkes Barre, PA on WSWB on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Champagne, IL on WBUI on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., in Savannah, GA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m., in Tri-Cities, WA on WCBB-D2 on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and in Myrtle Beach, SC on WWMB/WWMB-D2 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 p.m.
On Sunday, September 1, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)
Encore Presentation
"Ultimate Mindreaders and One Big Green Bag" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
INTERACTIVE MAGIC - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Chris Funk (Interactive Magic), Shoot Ogawa (Cards on Steroids), Chris Korn (Paper and Coins), Chipper Lowell (Winner or Loser?), The Evasons (Cell Phone Mindreader), Joseph Gabriel (Golliwog Ball) and Greg Frewin (Inside The Big Green Bag). (Encore Presentation #607) Original airdate 7/26/2019.
To view performance highlights of this episode, please visit: https://vimeo.com/347369289/537ea357de
On Sunday, September 1, 2019:
"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET)
Encore Presentation
"A Kidd, The Wind, and Dan Sperry's Eyeball of Thread" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSIONÒ features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tommy Wind (Motorcycle Magic), Billy Kidd (Card Reduction), Jonathan Pendragon (Glass Passage), Spidey (Pillow Magic), Steven Brundage (The Rubik's Cube Challenge), Joel Meyers (A Blank Deck), Dan Sperry (Eyeball Full of Thread) and Shaun Jay (Time Stands Still).
(Encore Presentation #608) Original airdate 8/2/2019.
