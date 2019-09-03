Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
The Top Four chefs face their most daunting challenge yet as they compete in the MASTERCHEF semifinal. Still in London, the chefs travel to the beautiful and historic Hatfield House where they must cook for both the MASTERCHEF judges and for British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson. The chef-testants are given just 60 MINUTES to cook a finale-worthy venison dish. Then, with only 30 minutes remaining, the judges throw a surprise twist at the home cooks, forcing them to think quick on their feet. Find out which three contestants earn their well-deserved spots in the Season 10 finale in the all-new "London Calling - Pt. 2" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1023) (TV-14 L)
Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television's No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20.
This season, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich take the series to new heights and across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The home cooks will face a series of challenges including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding reception and feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway. Additionally, and for the first time ever, the series will take over dinner service at Gordon's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF and the $250,000 grand prize.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
