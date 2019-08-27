Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, August 29, 2019
The home cooks are in for a real treat when talented author, TV host and new judge on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Daphne Oz is tasked with revealing the contents of this week's Mystery Box challenge to the Top Eight. The contestants then have 60 MINUTES to create an elevated one-pan-wonder dish using a staple kitchen tool: the cast iron pan. The trick will be to craft a dish that not only tastes delicious, but also highlights the efficiency of the cast iron pan. Find out who impresses the judges in the "One Pan Wonder" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, Aug. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1020) (TV-14 L)
Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television's No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20.
This season, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich take the series to new heights and across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The home cooks will face a series of challenges including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding reception and feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway. Additionally, and for the first time ever, the series will take over dinner service at Gordon's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF and the $250,000 grand prize.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
