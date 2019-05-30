Scoop: Coming Up on GENTLEMAN JACK in June on HBO

GENTLEMAN JACK: June Episodes

Episode 7: "Why've you brought that?"

Debut date: MONDAY, JUNE 3 (10:15-11:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Before setting off for Europe to escape her heartache, Lister (Suranne Jones) invites Christopher Rawson (Vincent Franklin) to Shibden to rebuke him for publicly insulting Marian (Gemma Whelan). Later, Lister comes up with a bold strategy to mine her own coal and expose the Rawson brothers' industrial-scale theft. In Scotland, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) becomes increasingly distressed when she discovers that her brother-in-law, Captain Sutherland (Derek Riddell), plans to marry her off to his penniless cousin. A trip to London with her old flame, Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard), exposes Lister to crippling memories of their past relationship. Despite his lowly social status, Thomas Sowden (Tom Lewis) plucks up the courage to speak to Mr. Washington (Joe Armstrong) about his future with Suzannah (Amy James-Kelly).

Written by Sally Wainwright; directed by Sally Wainwright.



Episode 8: "Are you still talking?" (season finale)

Debut date: MONDAY, JUNE 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Following a four-week journey from Paris to Copenhagen, Lister (Suranne Jones) finds acceptance and appreciation in Danish high society, stepping out of her sartorial comfort zone to attend a birthday ball hosted by Queen Marie (Sophie Grabol). When difficult news arrives from Shibden, Lister is faced with the decision to stay in Europe or go back home. In Scotland, a shocking discovery about Captain Sutherland (Derek Riddell) leads Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) to make a bold resolution about her future. An unexpected visitor to the farm threatens to expose Thomas Sowden's (Tom Lewis) macabre secret.

Written by Sally Wainwright; directed by Sally Wainwright.



The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



GENTLEMAN JACK is directed by Sally Wainwright, Sarah Harding ("Vikings," "Queer as Folk") and Jennifer Perrott ("Doctor Who"); produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One; executive producers, Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester for Lookout Point and Ben Irving for BBC One; producer, Phil Collinson.





