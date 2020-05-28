Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 6/1-6/5
Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.
Encore broadcasts for the week of JUNE 1-5 are as follows (subject to change):
Monday, June 1 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/12/2020) - The Political View with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Magic Johnson ("The Last Dance")
Tuesday, June 2 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 4/16/2020) - Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
Wednesday, June 3 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 4/29/2020) - Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (ABC's "American Idol")
Thursday, June 4 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 5/13/2020) - The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)
Friday, June 5 (ENCORE BROADCAST - OAD: 3/31/2020) - Kim Kardashian West ("The Justice Project")
