Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of THE VIEW, 6/1-6/5

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Brian Teta as executive producer. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.Encore broadcasts for the week of JUNE 1-5 are as follows (subject to change):- The Political View with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Magic Johnson ("The Last Dance")- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)- Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan (ABC's "American Idol")- The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI)- Kim Kardashian West ("The Justice Project")