Scoop: Coming Up on Encore Broadcasts of STRAHAN & SARA, 5/27-6/3
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of May 27-31. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 27-(OAD: 5/8/19) Drag queen and host RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul's Drag Race"); chef Anne Burrell
Tuesday, May 28-(OAD: 5/15/19) Reality star Eva Marcille ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")
Wednesday, May 29-(OAD: 5/16/19) Singer Paris Hilton; hosts Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine ("My Dad Wrote a Porno"); author Sergei Urban ("The Dad Lab")
Thursday, May 30-(OAD: 5/20/19) Actors John Lithgow and Blythe Danner ("The Tomorrow Man")
Friday, May 31-(OAD: 5/22/19) Sara Haines' Baby Bonanza Shower Extravaganza