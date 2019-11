Scoop: Coming Up on CRISIS AFTERMATH II on THE CW - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

PART TWO OF A TWO-PART SPECIAL - In celebration of the massive new DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW is proud to announce Crisis Aftermath hosted by superfan, and frequent series director, Kevin Smith.

We'll go behind the scenes to explore every angle of this year's explosive crossover, hear from the shows' stars and the creative minds behind The CW's biggest event yet, plus special guests, sneak peeks and surprises. Original airdate 12/10/2019.





The special follows: BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF THE CROSSOVER - Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists BLACK LIGHTNING (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in 'Elseworlds.' With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground. David McWhirter directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#609). Original airdate 12/10/2019.