Scoop: Coming Up on CRISIS AFTERMATH II on THE CW - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

PART TWO OF A TWO-PART SPECIAL - In celebration of the massive new DC crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, The CW is proud to announce Crisis Aftermath hosted by superfan, and frequent series director, Kevin Smith.

We'll go behind the scenes to explore every angle of this year's explosive crossover, hear from the shows' stars and the creative minds behind The CW's biggest event yet, plus special guests, sneak peeks and surprises. Original airdate 12/10/2019.





