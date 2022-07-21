Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – CLAIM TO FAME: “There’s No X in Team” (103)
With 10 contestants remaining, alliances continue to form and be tested throughout the house as more guesses are made. This week's challenge has the contestants splitting up into two teams and jumping into the pool with one contestant saying goodbye.
Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!
Watch a promo for the new series here:
Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!
Watch a promo for the new series here: