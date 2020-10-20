Scoop: Coming Up on ABC's Halloween-Themed Episodes - October 25 - 29
Below is a listing of Halloween-themed programming.
ABC is creepin' it real as the network celebrates the spookiest time of year with special holiday-themed episodes of "America's Funniest Home Videos," "Supermarket Sweep," "Dancing with the Stars," "The Conners" and "General Hospital."
Below is a listing of Halloween-themed programming. All times are ET/PT.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
"America's Funniest Home Videos" - "3104" - Catch a special Halloween episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos" with highlights including a dog who is scared of a giant inflatable cat on the neighbor's lawn, a grandma pranked when her grandbaby is replaced with a zombie doll and animals in funny costumes. (7:00-8:00 p.m.)
"Supermarket Sweep" - "Trick-or-Treat!" - Classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep" is back for an all-new Halloween episode featuring spooky music, shopping lists and custom costumes! Two-time Emmy® nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones hosts. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)
MONDAY, OCT. 26
"Dancing with the Stars" - "Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live. The paranormal comes to the ballroom! The show's cold open will find Tyra Banks and the judges dressed up for the night and experiencing their own horror when they find out the celebrities have become villains! Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell. (8:00-10:00 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
"The Conners" - "Halloween and The Election vs. The Pandemic" - Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of THE FAMILY to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn't believe in wearing a mask on "The Conners." Michael Fishman, who stars as D.J. Conner, makes his directorial debut with this Halloween-themed episode. (9:00-9:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
"General Hospital" - As an impending storm approaches Port Charles, Trina and Joss decide to meet up with Cameron and Dev at Charlies before heading off to a Halloween party for the night. Unbeknownst to them, Julian notices the kids are being watched a little too closely by a masked individual. Uneasy and unable to shake the feeling that something is off, Julian confronts the man. Meanwhile, Carly is stunned when Cyrus brings a familiar acquaintance to dinner at the Metro Court. And elsewhere, Finn and Anna's plans to take Violet trick-or-treating are hampered when Finn is called back to GH, leaving Anna alone, unaware that a particularly evil threat awaits her. (2:00-3:00 p.m., check local listings)
