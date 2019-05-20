Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Mitch, Cam and Phil crash Jay's annual hiking trip to find an elusive bald eagle after Gloria asks them to keep an eye on him. Meanwhile, Gloria, Alex, Claire and Haley get together to plan her baby shower on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JUNE 4 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/13/19)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Josh Brener as Carl, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Eduardo and Greta Jung as Mia.

"The Wild" was written by Elaine Ko and directed by Jim Bagdonas.





"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.