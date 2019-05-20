Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Lily has reached a womanly milestone that Cam and Mitch are not prepared for - at all - so they call in reinforcements on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JUNE 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/27/19)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Reid Ewing as Dylan.

"Red Alert" was written by Ryan Walls and Jessica Poter, and directed by Julie Bowen.





"Modern Family" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.