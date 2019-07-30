Scoop: Coming Up On All New Episode Of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Host Joel McHale is keeping the stakes high on an all-new "Card Sharks," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu . A game where one turn of a playing card can make you a winner or a loser! Joining Joel McHale are contestants Aswan Harris (hometown:Cleveland, Ohio), Chris Carter (hometown: Santa Barbara, California), Dylan Patterson (hometown: Valencia, California) and Diane Dowler (hometown: Kansas City, Missouri).This episode will rebroadcast Saturday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m.), on ABC. The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination racewhere the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life- changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. THE PLAYER leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card."Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. A global entertainment powerhouse, Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies, and labels in over 30 countries.

Fremantle produces more than 12,000 hours of original programming, roll out more than 60 formats and air 450 programs a year worldwide. The group distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories. Fremantle is also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, with more than 300 million subscribers across 1,400 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content, and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann.





