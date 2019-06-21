Scoop: Coming Up On ABC's THE ROOKIE - Saturday, June 22, 2019

The rookies become the prime suspects after it is discovered a large sum of money used in a drug bust has gone missing on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JUNE 22 (10:00- 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com , the ABC app andHulu . (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/19/19)

The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring is Valeri Ross as Dr. Rogers, Sarah Oh as heather, Heather McComb as Marilyn and Myndy Crist as Abby.

"Caught Stealing" was written by David Radcliff and directed by Omar Madha. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.





