Scoop: Check Out What's Coming Up This July On HBO's BIG LITTLE LIES

Check out what is in store on BIG LITTLE LIES this month.

Season 2, episode 5: "Kill Me"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Renata (Laura Dern) deals with the fallout from Gordon's (Jeffrey Nordling) legal troubles and attempts to help Celeste (Nicole Kidman). Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) relives painful memories from her past.

Teleplay by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold.



Season 2, episode 6: "The Bad Mother"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) is blindsided by Mary Louise (Meryl Streep). Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) continues to disappoint Renata (Laura Dern). Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) contemplates a solution to her mother's suffering and her own ongoing guilt. Ed (Adam Scott) entertains an unusual proposition before catching Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) in an unguarded moment. The Monterey Five feel the pressure of increased scrutiny of Perry's death.

Teleplay by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold.



Season 2, episode 7: "I Want to Know" (season finale)

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 21 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) questions Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) about a tragic event from Perry's childhood; Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.

Teleplay by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold.



Created by David E. Kelley; teleplays by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; based on the novel by Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold; executive producers, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, David E. Kelley, Andrea Arnold, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross and Liane Moriarty.



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





