Scoop: Check Out The Upcoming Guests On LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN 6/21 Â– 6/28
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Check out the upcoming guests here:
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
Check out the upcoming guests here:
|
Friday, June 21
*Monday, June 24
*Tuesday, June 25
*Wednesday, June 26
*Thursday, June 27
*Friday, June 28
|
Actor Andrew Garfield; actress Lake Bell; musical performance by Blackpink (OAD: 4/18/19)
Comedian and author Chelsea Handler; actress Ginnifer Goodwin; musical performance by Tom Odell (OAD: 5/7/19)
Actor Bill Hader; actress Anna Chlumsky; musical performance with Ally Brooke feat Tyga (OAD: 4/8/19)
Actor Rob Lowe; actress Elle Fanning; musical performance by Blood Orange (OAD: 4/16/19)
Actress Pamela Adlon; actor David Harbour; musical performance by Wallows (OAD: 3/27/19)
Actress Zoe Saldana; actor Jason Clarke; stand-up comedy performance by Kenny DeForest (OAD: 4/9/19)