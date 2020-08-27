Scoop: CBS THIS MORNING Listings 8/31 - 9/4
CBS THIS MORNING
Saturday, August 29
- Saturday Sessions: Old 97s
- The Dish: Ned Baldwin
- Sarah Frey, author of The Growing Season
Monday, August 31
- Ibi Zoboi & Dr. Yusef Salaam, authors of Punching The Air
Tuesday, September 1
- Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), author of Doesn't Hurt To Ask
- Anthony Mason interviews Chris Stapleton
Wednesday, September 2
- Jacqueline Woodson, author of Before The Ever After
Thursday, September 3
- TBD
Friday, September 4
- TBD
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.
