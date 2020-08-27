Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: CBS THIS MORNING Listings 8/31 - 9/4

Article Pixel

Find out what's happening on CBS THIS MORNING.

Aug. 27, 2020  
Scoop: CBS THIS MORNING Listings 8/31 - 9/4 Scoop: CBS THIS MORNING Listings 8/31 - 9/4 Saturday, August 29
- Saturday Sessions: Old 97s
- The Dish: Ned Baldwin
- Sarah Frey, author of The Growing Season

Monday, August 31
- Ibi Zoboi & Dr. Yusef Salaam​, authors of Punching The Air

Tuesday, September 1
- Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), author of Doesn't Hurt To Ask
- Anthony Mason interviews Chris Stapleton

Wednesday, September 2
- Jacqueline Woodson, author of Before The Ever After

Thursday, September 3
- TBD

Friday, September 4
- TBD

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop