Scoop: ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS on FOX - Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Carly Pearce to Host the Event Celebrating Special Honorees Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and "Yellowstone" Special Performance by Trace Adkins, Star of FOX's New COUNTRY MUSIC Drama "Monarch" FOX and the Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC present the 15th annual ACM HONORS, celebrating a star-studded evening of live music and tributes.
Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the ceremony. Pearce also will grace the stage with a musical performance.
Additional performers and presenters include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.
Audiences will also see a special performance FROM ACM Award winner and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, performing his cover of "A Country Boy Can Survive," FROM the upcoming FOX COUNTRY MUSIC drama MONARCH, in which he stars alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. The all-star event, dubbed "Country Music industry's favorite night," was filmed at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in NASHVILLE and will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview of the ceremony here: