Chicago Shakespeare Theater To Host Sir Ian McKellen In ONE KNIGHT ONLY! Benefit Event

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present One Knight Only! Sir Ian McKellen Onstage with Gandalf, Shakespeare, and YOU! on Friday, January 30, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in The Yard. The one-night-only benefit event will feature Sir Ian McKellen reflecting on his 60-year career and performing excerpts from some of his most renowned stage and screen roles.

The event supports Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s education initiatives and its long-standing commitment to introducing young people to Shakespeare. In addition to the public performance, McKellen will present a free student matinee for more than 600 Chicago-area students and teachers. The performance is being gifted by McKellen in recognition of the theater’s work with youth and educators.

McKellen’s program will draw from characters that have defined his career, including roles from Shakespeare as well as figures such as Gandalf and Magneto. The appearance marks McKellen’s first return to Chicago in 40 years.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater serves more students and teachers than any other theater in the city, reaching more than 20,000 students annually through subsidized tickets and free educational programs. According to the theater, 83 percent of student participants encounter Shakespeare for the first time through CST programming.

“I am immensely grateful to Ian for giving Chicagoans such a unique opportunity to spend an evening in his company, which expresses his and our deep commitment to Shakespeare and to future audiences,” said Artistic Director Edward Hall. “He shares our belief that it is every young person's right to have access to Shakespeare and to the shared experience of theater.”

On the same day as the benefit, CST will also welcome students for performances of Short Shakespeare! Hamlet in the Courtyard Theater, bringing nearly 2,000 students to the theater for live Shakespeare experiences.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available to Chicago Shakespeare Theater donors. Tickets will be released to subscribers on December 12, with remaining tickets made available to the CST mailing list on December 13.

Chicago Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. RENT (Highland Park Players) 7% of votes 2. HAIRSPRAY (Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park) 6.9% of votes 3. DREAMGIRLS (The Drama Group) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!