Scoop: ABC to Air DISNEY PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The Emmy® Award-winning special produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 24 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-G) The half-hour special continues the yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne. With the big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking naughty kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost naughty kid expert to aid in the mission - a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade, who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/5/11)

The cast of "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice" includes Dave Foley as Wayne, Sarah Chalke as Magee, Derek Richardson as Lanny, Rob Riggle ("The Daily Show," "American Dad!") as Noel and Chris Parnell ("Suburgatory," "30 Rock") as Mr. Thistleton.





John Lasseter is executive producer. Dorothy McKim is the producer, and the writers/directors are Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton.