Awkwafina, Cassie Steele To Lead RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Deadline reports that Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled its next project: "Raya and the Last Dragon," starring Awkwafina ("Crazy Rich Asians," "The Farewell") and Cassie Steele ("Rick and Morty," "Degrassi").

The film is about a lone warrior from the fantasy kingdom of Kumandra who teams up with a crew of misfits in her quest to find the Last Dragon and bring light and unity back to their world. The fantasy seems to be taken off Southeast Asian culture and legend.

A voiceover in the clip shown said, "Our world was created by dragons, before they left they hid a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save an entire kingdom or bring it to an end. The question is what will we find? Hope of destruction?"

"That's me up there," Awkwafina said. "I look good right? I like the hair. I look splendiferous."

See a photo of the concept art below:

Just Announced: Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp - Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories