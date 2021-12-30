2021 Culinary News-We Had It All Covered

Broadwayworld Food and Wine is a go-to site for news and views. We cover the New York metro area and well beyond to let our readers know about restaurants, team features, holiday happenings, products, wines, spirits, and recipes. Check out some of the coverage from 2021. We look forward to bringing you lots of news in 2022.

Read reviews of restaurants. We visited Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick, NJ. /bwwfood-wine/article/BWW-Review-ORCHARD-PARK-by-David-Burke-in-East-Brunswick-NJ-for-World-Class-Cuisine-in-a-Stunning-Setting-20210825. And find out all about Coco Pazzeria in NYC: /bwwfood-wine/article/BWW-Review-COCO-SUTTON-A-Extraordinary-Destination-in-the-Midtown-East-Neighborhood-for-Pizza-and-Italian-Specialties-20211119.

Our "Chef Spotlight" highlights many talented chefs. Read about Executive Chef Lenny Moon of HORTUS NYC: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Lenny-Moon-of-HORTUS-NYC-20210401 And get to know Chef Gustavo Mendez of Amor Loco in Times Square: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Gustavo-Mendez-of-Amor-Loco-in-Times-Square-20211110

Our roundups tell of openings, menus, and events. We cover holiday happenings such as July 4th: /bwwfood-wine/article/Fourth-of-July-FOOD-AND-FIREWORKS-in-NYCs-Boroughs-20210624 New openings are always in our news: /bwwfood-wine/article/NEW-AND-NOTEWORTHY-This-Summer-Around-NYC-20210721

"Meet the Sommelier" features acquaints readers with talented people who know their wines. Get to know Kathleen Standridge of The Shipwrights Daughter in Mystic, Connecticut. /bwwfood-wine/article/Meet-the-Sommelier-Kathleen-Standridge-Sommelier-Wine-Director-for-The-Shipwrights-Daughter-in-Mystic-CT-20211114 And meet Stephanie Schwartz of Crown Shy in NYC: /bwwfood-wine/article/Meet-the-Sommelier-Stephanie-Schwartz-of-CROWN-SHY-in-NYC-20210917

Try your bartending skills with cocktail recipes you can make at home. Florio Marsala is the ingredient in "The Real Garibaldi" cocktail: /bwwfood-wine/article/FLORIO-MARSALA-and-a-Special-Cocktail-Recipe-20211203 Seagram's makes a great Bloody Mary: /bwwfood-wine/article/SEAGRAMS-Classic-Merry-Bloody-Mary-20211127. And check out this one with Darnley's Gin. /bwwfood-wine/article/DARNLEYS-GIN-and-a-Special-Cocktail-Recipe-20211115

There are a lot of places to enjoy food and fun in and around the metro area. Go skating in Long Branch, NJ: /new-jersey/article/Outdoor-Ice-Skating-Opens-in-Long-Branch-by-Flight-on-Ice-and-Pier-Village-20211119 Or enjoy holiday events in Philly: /philadelphia/article/CHRISTMAS-VILLAGE-IN-PHILADELPHIA-Presented-by-Bank-of-America-Announces-Attractions-and-Events-20211124 The Skinny on the Lower East Side has a holiday pop-up: /bwwfood-wine/article/THE-SKINNYS-Naughty-or-Nice-Pop-up-Now-Through-January-20211201

Cooking Time has recipes from top chefs. You can make Nashville Hot Chicken just like Grand Lux Cafe. /bwwfood-wine/article/Cooking-Time-GRAND-LUX-CAFE-Go-to-Recipe-for-Nashville-Hot-Chicken-20210309 Chef Marc Forgione shared a recipe for our readers using FOTILE's Chef Cubii 4 in 1 countertop oven. /bwwfood-wine/article/Cooking-Time-Chef-Marc-Forgione-and-FOTILE-20211107.

We love wine and bring you the news of producers and vintages. Learn about Gary Farrell Wines: /bwwfood-wine/article/GARY-FARRELL-WINERY-and-their-Wines-from-the-Russian-River-Valley-20210226 And don't forget that rosé wines are always in style. /bwwfood-wine/article/Ros-Wines-Our-Top-Choices-for-Sipping-Pairing-and-Toasting-20210611.

"Master Mixologist" acquaints you with people who know how to mix the best cocktails. Read about Armani Russell of Delta's Restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ: /bwwfood-wine/article/Master-Mixologist-Armani-C-Russell-of-DELTAS-RESTAURANT-in-New-Brunswick-NJ-20210601 Victor Dedushaj is the Director of Operations of Benjamin Restaurant Group with a wealth of experience in hospitality: /bwwfood-wine/article/Master-Mixologist-Director-of-Operations-Victor-Dedushaj-of-BENJAMIN-RESTAURANT-GROUP-20211006

Our readers learn what's happening on the food scene, from fast-casual to the top eateries. Fields Good Chicken announced menu specials: /bwwfood-wine/article/FIELDS-GOOD-CHICKEN-Launches-NYC-Marathon-Training-Plate-1011-to-116-20211004. Tuscany Steakhouse recently opened for luncheons: /bwwfood-wine/article/TUSCANY-STEAKHOUSE-in-Midtown-Opens-for-Lunch-20211222.

New food and beverage products are always coming to the market and we like to cover them. See what's new from The Spice Lab: /bwwfood-wine/article/THE-SPICE-LAB-Introduces-Everything-More-Seasonings-20211011 Ready to Drink Cocktails are very popular and here's news from Monaco: /bwwfood-wine/article/Monaco-Expands-Craft-Cocktail-Portfolio-with-Launch-of-New-Ready-To-Drink-Classic-Mai-Tai-20210827 Angry Orchard and Bushwick Kitchen have teamed up to bring you delicious hot sauces: /bwwfood-wine/article/ANGRY-ORCHARD-and-BUSHWICK-KITCHEN-Team-Up-for-Cider-Inspired-Hot-Sauces-20210922

We like to talk with the people who are making the food and wine scene happen. Here's our conversation with Rodney Foster of Edelheiss Wines. /bwwfood-wine/article/EDELHEISS-WINES-Our-Conversation-with-Wine-Entrepreneur-and-Lifetimes-Marrying-Millions-Star-Rodney-Foster-20210909 We learned about SPLASH Beverage Group from its Chairman and CEO, Robert Nistico: /bwwfood-wine/article/BWW-Interview-Chairman-and-CEO-Robert-Nistico-of-SPLASH-BEVERAGE-GROUP-20211012

Stay in touch with our gift suggestions. This one recently highlighted holiday items: /bwwfood-wine/article/FEELING-GIFTY-We-Have-You-Covered-20211202 We have gift ideas for you all year round including Valentine's Day: /bwwfood-wine/article/VALENTINES-DAY-Gifting-Time-20210201

Be sure to follow Broadwayworld Food and Wine in 2022 for all the news that you need to know!

