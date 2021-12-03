FLORIO MARSALA and a Special Cocktail Recipe

As friends and family gatherings quickly approach with the holiday season, entertain your guests with a cocktail that is not only festive and satisfying but simple to prepare. This year, step outside the classic cocktail box and try adding Marsala to your recipe, making both wine lovers and spirit drinkers very happy.

Marsala, a fortified wine from Sicily, is made of the island's native white grape Grillo, which thrives near the coastline. The hot, dry, Mediterranean climate of the Marsala subregion provides the Grillo grapes with a high-sugar concentration and rich acidity, along with great aging ability.

Florio Marsala, the leading Marsala producer in Italy, is characterized by its fascinating history, dating back to the 1830s. Today, the brand has become unpredictably modern, adapting to the times and making it the perfect addition or substitution to classic cocktails.

Please see below for simple and special cocktail recipe featuring Florio Marsala's fortified wine.

The Real Garibaldi

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. VecchioFlorio Dry Marsala Superiore

-5 oz. Fresh Orange Juice

Method: Combine ingredients in a highball glass with ice. Stir well. Garnish with an orange slice.

For more information on Florio Marsala, please visit https://www.duca.it/en/florio/.