Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Gustavo Mendez of Amor Loco in Times Square

Chef Gustavo Mendez was born in Mexico and moved to New York in 1995 in search of new opportunities. He began his career as a line cook at Broadway Grill in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, eventually going on to work as a chef at Cuba Cafe and Cafe Habana.

Gustavo continued to climb the ranks working as Sous Chef at Three Monkeys where he worked for three years and then as Head Chef at Tanner Smith's. He helped open Dutch Fred's as well as consulting for a number of concepts including The Mean Fiddler and The Longhall. He's excited to currently be a part of the team behind Toro Loco and Amor Loco.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Gustavo Mendez for our "Chef Spotlight" feature about his career and Amor Loco.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My first position in the culinary world was working as a line cook at the Crowne Plaza Hotel - I've been in the business ever since.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I've been fortunate to be supported and motivated to succeed in the food industry by several mentors, including my mother and a few chefs that I've met along my journey. They taught me much of what I know now and encouraged me to continue to expand on that knowledge through hands-on experience, research, and more.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I do my best to perfect the presentation of my food - that said, the most important aspect should always be the taste. I aim to please both the diner's palate and eyes with every dish.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

In addition to focusing on the quality of my food and my skills as a chef, I'm also conscious of being professional and a good leader in the kitchen.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

As a chef, I don't have a specific favorite dish. Any foods I prepare myself (including Mexican, American, and many other cuisines!) are my favorite because I not only get to showcase my expertise, but also get to enjoy the process of cooking it myself.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

At Amor Loco, we strive for excellence and aim to provide our customers with tasty and authentic Mexican food, while also providing great service and a comforting stay.

Amor Loco is located at 134 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 in the heart of the Theatre District. For more information, hours of operation, menus, along with take-out and delivery options, visit https://www.amorloconyc.com/ or call 917.261.5650.

Editor's note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine. We had the pleasure of visiting Amor Loco and sampling their delicious food and drink. We will be letting our readers know more about their fine service and fabulous Mexican fare.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Gustavo Mendez and Amor Loco