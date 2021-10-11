THE SPICE LAB Introduces “Everything + More” Seasonings

Our friends at The Spice Lab are always coming up with something new to add to their extensive line of sea salts, spices, seasonings and much more. One of their latest items is the "Everything + More" seasonings that are offered in a gift pack of four. Hand crafted in small batches, the selection includes Everything + More, the original mix of bagel toppings with chili flakes for a touch of heat; Everything + Jalapeno, mildly spicy jalapeno pepper flakes replace the chili pepper heat; Everything + Tomato, sweet, ripe dried tomato flakes add color and a fresh flavor profile; and Everything + Scallion, mild green onion flakes balance the flavors in this zesty blend. Our readers will like that each of the seasoning' labels include tips and suggestions for use by The Spice Lab's chef-in-residence, Fiona Kennedy.

The Everything + More gift set joins the other collections that include their Fiesta Flavors, Taste of America Collection, Barbecue Seasoning Collection, and the Mediterranean Seasoning Collection. These boxed sets of four offer the home cook the best flavors to season all sorts of dishes from meats and fish to vegetables and sides.

The Spice Lab has spices and seasonings to make the foods you prepare this season especially delicious. They include premium ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon sticks. Seasoning blends include their Holiday Herb Blend, Apple Pie Spice, Pumpkin Spice, and Herbs de Provence.

The Spice Lab is a woman owned and family-run business that specializes in creating exclusive custom seasoning blends and packaging organic spices. Products are processed and packaged in their SQF certified manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach Florida. The company holds a WBENC certification as a Women's Business Enterprise and USDA NOP Organic certification to package organic spices.

You can purchase The Spice Lab's selections at specialty gift shops, major retailers and online at Amazon.com and by visiting www.spices.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Spice Lab