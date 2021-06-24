Fourth of July FOOD AND FIREWORKS in NYC's Boroughs

Are you looking forward to the 4th of July? We all are! It's a great opportunity to spend your long holiday weekend at top spots that are open in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island where you can indulge in great food and catch the city's spectacular fireworks on Independence Day. It's time to gather your group and make some plans!

Queens:

American Brass (2-01 50th Ave) in Long Island City will serve brunch, a raw bar and drinks menu midday and a three-course dinner for $75 a person at night. The fireworks are directly in front of the restaurant on the waterfront, making it the place to be. See the show without being shoulder to shoulder with thousands of people while having a delicious meal and drinks at American Brass.

Manhattan:

Celebrate Summer in the City at The Sentry (435 E. 35th St.) atop the American Copper Buildings as the private social and pool club opens to ticket holders for one day only, July 4th obviously! The Sentry, which is perched 42 stories in the sky, will transform that day into a tropical paradise from 4pm - 11pm with a DJ, BBQ and epic view of the Macy's firework show. Spending the day poolside on America's Birthday. All tickets include 4 drinks and can be purchased by visiting https://www.simpletix.com/e/summer-in-the-city-tickets-72797



Brooklyn:

Fornino at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6 has a rooftop that's open beginning at 12pm daily (weather permitting). Visitors can watch the skyline illuminate with fireworks and enjoy generations of Neapolitan pizza creations in the process. In addition to fabulous pizza made in wood-burning ovens, the eatery also serves specialty cocktails at the rooftop bar for the complete 4th of July experience. Reservations are a must and a $50 surcharge will apply to capture all of the action from this BK rooftop.

Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park, which will have a special July 4th menu and limited ticketed seating on its outdoor patio boasting a direct view of the 4th of July Fireworks display. Available to book between 6:00 - 7:30 PM, the reserved seating is for $150 per person and includes regular open bar plus the a la carte menu listed below. Reservations can be booked either via their website or phone at 718-521-6744.

Staten Island:

Clinton Hall (55 Richmond Terrace) will open its newest location at Empire Outlets in Staten Island on July 4th. The Supercraft beer hall will have draft beers, signature cocktails, and over-the-top dishes like their award-winning Double SmashBurger. This will be complemented by a fireworks display from Empire Outlets on the water, which is free to attend.

Check back with Broadwayworld Food and Wine to find out about more summer food and fun happenings!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com