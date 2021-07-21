NEW AND NOTEWORTHY This Summer Around NYC

Restaurants all around New York City are re-opening and many are starting exciting new initiatives for guests to experience. We have gathered some for our readers. Stop by and visit them. It's time to support the restaurant community and enjoy the unique dining opportunities that can only be found in NYC.

Kōyō in Astoria, Queens has announced a new summer menu by Executive Chef/Owner Jay Zheng. Consistent with Kōyō's committed emphasis on hyper-seasonal ingredients, this iteration of the multi-course Kaiseki dining experience will feature elements reminiscent of summer in Japan. As the New York City seasons change, Chef Zheng will continue to infuse his culinary excellence into traditional washoku cuisine for a memorable dining experience.Visit: https://www.koyonewyork.com/.

Coco Pazzeria has exciting news. On the heels of last winter's successful opening, restauranteur Pino Luongo and industry veterans Ciro Verde and Alessandro Bandini are opening their second location, Coco Pazzeria Sutton. Like the downtown location, the uptown the restaurant features a raw bar and wide selection of bubbles to top it off. Visit: https://www.cocopazzeria.com/.

PJ Bernstein is a neighborhood favorite deli on the Upper East Side. They have recently expanded their breakfast menu hours to ensure guests can enjoy the most important meal of the day whenever their palate's desire. The restaurant is a multi-generational Jewish deli owned and operated by father and son team, Steve and Eugene Slobodski. PJ Bernstein is now offering All-Day Breakfast with traditional favorites like farm fresh eggs, Western Style Omelets, Silver Dollar Pancakes, and French Toast. Visit: https://pjbernstein.com/.

Monarch Rooftop in Midtown has recently reopened. They have kicked off with a new menu along with some of their customer favorites. Located at 71 West 35th Street, Monarch is perched 18 floors above midtown Manhattan, adjacent to the Empire State Building. It consists of an expansive 5,000 square feet of interior and exterior space, boasting two bars, and a spectacular view of the Manhattan skyline. It's a perfect place to relax with friends. Visit: https://www.monarchrooftop.com/.

Sushi AMANE the Michelin-starred sushi restaurant in Midtown East, has recently reopened and announced Tomoyuki Hayashi as the new Executive Sushi Chef. At Sushi AMANE, Chef Hayashi has full reign to put creativity on display and has incredible surprises in store for customers like nama-yuba and Japanese uni with Kaluga caviar. As sushi is typically served room temperature, he is very mindful that the texture and flavor of the sushi are greatly dependent on the temperature it is served at and uses a special refrigerator to present some selections colder to bring out the best flavors. Fresh fish is delivered to Sushi AMANE each morning, including Saturdays, ensuring that Chef Hayashi can serve the best cuts of fish for each seating. As he uses only the best cuts of fish, the offerings change between seatings making each session unique. Visit: https://www.sushi-amane.com/.

Limani NYC, in the heart of Rockefeller Center, is now open for diners to immerse themselves in once again. Helmed by Executive Chef/Partner M.J. Alam (Estiatorio Milos), Limani creates a truly exceptional experience for its guests, highlighting clean Mediterranean flavors that never distract from the profiles of the local healthy ingredients Chef Alam carefully selects to plate. Limani NYC's indoor dining transports guests to the islands of Greece. Bathed in white marble, diners will find a beautiful blue infinity pool and two open kitchens. UV lighting for the HVAC system has been installed and temperatures are checked upon arrival with sanitation towers available upon entering the restaurant to ensure safe dining. Outdoor dining offers a great view of Rockefeller Center and spacious seating. Visit: https://limani.com/new-york.

Amigo by Nai located in the East Village is evolving to a full-service restaurant and they have recently launched a new brunch menu. In increasing their restaurant service, Amigo by Nai has added elevated appetizers to their menu to compliment the tacos that includes Esquite de Maiz Gratinado husk sweet corn, panela, queso fresco, Manchego cheese, cilantro, and serrano pepper and Mejillones, mussels aguachile, mezcal, onion, corn nut, and cilantro. The new brunch menu features Taco de Huevo eggs, kimchi, salasa brava, Manchego cheese, and arugula and Churrascho, skirt steak, eggs, salsa verde, and cojita. Amigo by Nai's Beverage Director Niko Hagerty has designed several unique craft cocktails to accompany the brunch menu like their Mocha Martini Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, Hershey's Chocolate, habanero shrub bitters, mole, and expresso. Visit: https://www.nairestaurant.com/amigo.

Contento restaurant in East Harlem, a collaboration of sommeliers Yannick Benjamin and Mara Rudzinski, Executive Chef Oscar Lorenzzi and partners. A wheelchair user himself, Yannick wanted to make Contento accessible to others living with disabilities by incorporating features such as a lower bar counter, slightly higher tables, enough space to navigate comfortably, and adaptive utensils. Chef Lorenzzi's seasonal menu reflects influences from his native Peru, his time working at iconic New York restaurants Waverly Inn, Marseille and Nice Matin, and his French training, with dishes like Ceviche Classico with white fish, corn, cilantro and leche de tigre; Octopus with black chimichurri; Creamy Quinoa - risotto "Quinotto" with favas and peas; Kurobuta Pork Katsu cutlet; and the Contento Burger with brandy caramelized onions, green pepper aioli and raclette. The global wine list offers a wide range of bottles from the Old and New World, highlighting the East Coast, Mediterranean, along with lesser known regions and reserve vintage selections. Cocktails by mixologist Heidi Turzyn are seasonal, fresh and elegant, often highlighting Latin and Caribbean flavors. Located at 88 E. 111th St., open Tues-Thurs 4-9:30pm and Fri-Sat 4-10:30pm for both indoor and outdoor seating. Visit: https://www.contentonyc.com/.

The Capital Grille is having their Generous Pour summer wine event event "Life by the Vine, Wisdom Uncorked." Now through September 6, guests can enjoy 7 wines for $28 with the price of dinner at all of their locations. Wine Enthusiast Winemaker of the Year Greg Brewer has mastered the subtleties of growing and blending carefully selected grapes from four estate vineyards in the Santa Maria Hills. The wines will pair wonderfully with the dishes served at The Capital Grille. This is a top wine lover's experience. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.

After 9 years in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Kolache has brought their from-scratch sweet and savory handmade pastries to the city with the opening of their second location in Greenwich Village - the only kolache bakery in Manhattan. Made with yeast dough and an array of savory and sweet fillings, kolache are Czech-origin pastries that are portable, versatile and delicious. Beloved by Texans as a popular breakfast option and on the go snack, they are virtually unknown outside the state, inspiring Texas transplant Autumn Stanford to open the original bakery. Kolaches can be sweet with fillings like fruit jams, poppy seeds, cheese and streusel topping or savory with sausages, cheese, eggs and vegetables. Brooklyn Kolache's signature flavorsinclude Poppyseed; Cherry & Sweet Cheese; Chocolate Ganache; Sausage, Jalapeño & Cheese; Mushroom & Goat Cheese and Bacon, Egg & Cheese. Sweet rolls, vegan biscuits and cookies, plus coffee, tea, housemade chai and other beverages round out the menu. All the pastries are made from scratch (including jams), hand filled and baked in small batches throughout the day. The ingredients are natural and organic whenever possible: no artificial sweeteners or preservatives, non-GMO, no hormones, no antibiotics. Humanely raised meat, dairy, eggs, and never bleached or bromated flour are locally sourced - the Meyer's Elgin sausages are the only exception, coming from the family-owned company in Texas. Visit: https://www.brooklynkolache.com/.

Somewhere In Nolita is a rooftop bar located in the heart of Nolita, with an unparalleled open view of New York City. Plush jade banquettes topped with coral accent pillows and copper tables are shaded by canvas canopies, and surrounded by woodsy native greenery and florals. Somewhere In Nolita offers an extensive menu of craft cocktails, including Heat Map with tequila, mezcal, watermelon, basil, and calabrian chili; Pineapple Over the Sea, a tropical take on a Manhattan with scotch, plum whiskey, plantation pineapple, giffard pineapple, cardamaro, and choya umeshu; Tea Time, a mint julep with iwai whisky, old forester 100, genmaicha, mizunomai barley shochu, amaro nonino, and mint; Not a Rum and Coke with rum, cio ciaro amaro, prosecco, and yuzu; The Nuts and Bolts, a Spanish gin & tonic with gin mare, wray & nephew rum, sesame, fever-tree tonic, and herbs; What a Dandy with vodka, averell, pilsner, citrus, and plum; Oolong Time Comin, a negroni with pisco, carpano bitter, yellow chartreuse, pimms, dolin chambery blanc, fino sherry, and oolong tea; and Thirst Quencher, a daiquiri with rum, midori luxardo maraschino, lime, and coconut. Visit: https://www.somewhereinnolita.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com