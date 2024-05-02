CASAMIGAS for Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day Gifts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinco and Mother’s day are just around the corner which means it is time to start thinking about gift ideas. Casamigos has you covered, delight your friends and loved ones with the gift of spice by bringing a bottle of Casamigas! Celebrate both this year with Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila, the newest addition to the Casamigos family. Inspired by Cindy Crawford’s drink of choice, Casamigas is an ultra-premium, 100% blue weber agave jalapeño tequila that is naturally flavored with jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila with a smooth, citrus finish and just the right level of heat.

Casamigas not only is the perfect gift, but simplifies making a spicy margarita to celebrate by bringing the heat. Celebrate and enjoy the Casamigas Spicy Cucumber Margarita or sip it in a chilled shot. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila is now available nationwide and offered in key sizes of 750mL and 1L with average MSRPs of $49.99 and 1L $60.99.

Check out this great recipe!

Casamigas Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients 1.5 oz. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice .5 oz. Simple Syrup 3 Cucumber Slices 1 Dash Scrappy's® Firewater Bitters or 1 Jalapeño Slice Method: Garnish Cucumber Wheel and Jalapeño Slice through Skewer Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. (Muddle jalapeño if using). Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish. For more information on Casamigos, please visit HERE. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

