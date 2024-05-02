CASAMIGAS for Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day Gifts

CASAMIGAS
Cinco and Mother’s day are just around the corner which means it is time to start thinking about gift ideas. Casamigos has you covered, delight your friends and loved ones with the gift of spice by bringing a bottle of Casamigas! Celebrate both this year with Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila, the newest addition to the Casamigos family. Inspired by Cindy Crawford’s drink of choice, Casamigas is an ultra-premium, 100% blue weber agave jalapeño tequila that is naturally flavored with jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila with a smooth, citrus finish and just the right level of heat.
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila
.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
3 Cucumber Slices
1 Dash Scrappy's® Firewater Bitters or 1 Jalapeño Slice
Method: Garnish Cucumber Wheel and Jalapeño Slice through Skewer Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. (Muddle jalapeño if using). Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.
For more information on Casamigos, please visit HERE.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos
Videos