FEELING GIFTY? We Have You Covered!

Angry Orchard and Bushwick Kitchen's Holiday Hot Sauce Pack is a collection of limited-edition hot sauces, created with the culinary experts at Bushwick Kitchen. It comes in a festive package available just in time for the holiday season. The novelty pack includes three cider-inspired hot sauces that include Peach Mango Habañero, Strawberry Jalapeño, and Crisp Apple Jalapeño. These tantalizing flavors pair perfectly with grilled shrimp, pork tacos, and of course, chicken wings. The $34.99 festive trio is available to order. Visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/pages/ao-gift-set.

ChefCubii™ by FOTILE is a 4-in-1 steam-combi oven that makes cooking convenient, quick, and fun. It functions as a steam oven, a convection oven, an air-fryer, and a dehydrator. This is the renowned company's first-ever countertop cooking appliance. The ChefCubiii Combi-Oven is not only innovative, has an attractive design, fits neatly on the kitchen counter, and it is remarkably easy to use. It's a gift that will be appreciated by both novice and experienced cooks. Visit: https://us.fotileglobal.com/collections/combi-ovens.

Partners Coffee, the artisanal coffee roaster based out of Brooklyn, has a variety of options for gifting this holiday season. There's the Partners' Subscription Program to ensure your special someone never runs out of freshly roasted beans. One of the fan favorites is the Partners Miracle Blend, a limited-time-only blend includes notes of familiar holiday flavors like orange, cinnamon and malbec. And don't forget the tea connoisseur with Partners Premium Teas. The tea line-up includes Moroccan Mint, Lemon Ginger, Partners Breakfast and their caffeine-free Apple Cider. Visit: https://www.partnerscoffee.com/.

The Spice Lab is the spice company you need to know about with individual items and gift sets for all of your friends, family members, and co-workers this holiday season. Their award winning, extensive line of premium spice blends, salts, and barbecue rubs are carefully crafted to make your foods absolutely delicious. The Spice Lab products are all- natural, OU Kosher, and most of them are gluten free. Check out their collections that include Taste of America, the Barbecue Seasoning Collection, and their latest, The Everything & More Gift Set. Anyone who loves tequila will appreciate the company's Pink Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses. There's so much to explore at The Spice Lab. Visit: https://spices.com/.

Talia di Napoli Pizza brings the authentic Neapolitan flavor directly to the holiday table without traveling to Italy. Each pizza is handmade and baked by master pizzaiolos in Naples using the ancient Neapolitan recipe and shipped directly to the US. Talia uses top-quality ingredients to ensure the premium taste and flavor of the pizzas. All ingredients, including cheese, tomatoes, and even water, are all-natural ingredients from Southern Italy with no preservatives, no additives, and no GMOs. Talia pizzas can be easily ordered online and are easy to prepare. You can get the pre-cooked pizza ready in just 10 minutes. This is an ideal gift for the pizza lovers in your life. Visit: https://www.taliadinapoli.com/.

Monopoly Brooklyn Edition replaces the perennial board game's famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with representations of much-loved Brooklyn cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses, alongside a customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the borough. This is a great gift for all of the Brooklynites in your life and it will be great fun to play over the holiday season. Purchase on Amazon.

Syosaku has a beautiful line of Urushi glass plates. Urushi is a lacquer that has been used on wood in Japan for over 9,000 years including in building the Kinkaku-Ji (the Golden Temple). Syosaku's innovative process allows them to create stunning glass plates that are equally as functional as they are works of art. Each plate undergoes a one-month process of layering the Urushi, drying the lacquer, and painting. Since each plate is made individually, they are all one-of-a-kind pieces. Syosaku is able to fulfill custom orders, featuring any size, shape, or design that can be desired, as well ready-to-purchase plates. Urushi glass plates have incredible depth and provide vividness that cannot be found in china or porcelain. It's a perfect gift. Visit: https://syosaku-japan.com/collections/all-plates.

2021 Holiday Mini Cheers Box is a limited-edition gift featuring a dozen world-class bottles of wine that deliver delicious glassfuls of holiday cheer. Within each attractively packaged festive box, wine enthusiasts nationwide will discover a delectable international mix of 12 high-quality red and white wines, and even a bottle of bubbly, to sip and savor over the festive season, and beyond. Order by December 14, 2021, for free shipping and delivery by Christmas Day. The Holiday Mini Cheers Box is available for purchase by visiting: Laithwaites.com/giftbox or WSJwine.com/giftbox .

hum by Colgate® Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a top gift. This smart toothbrush has bluetooth connectivity and companion app that guides you brush better. It's no wonder that this toothbrush won the 2021 Product of the Year award in the electric toothbrush category. Purchase at Amazon.

Remington® Pro 1" Multi-Styler with Twist & Curl Technology is a 2021 Product of the Year award winner, featuring unique Twisted Plates & round design creates lasting curls, waves or straight styles. This, combined with the styler's Heat Control Sensor protects color-treated hair from damage, leaves hair with long-lasting results and color. Purchase at Amazon .

Bartesian allows you to make craft drinks easy and exceptionally pleasing. This premium on-demand cocktail maker allows people to prepare delightful, individual drinks at the simple touch of a button. Stock your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila to use in the reservoirs of the Bartesian machine and create endless craft cocktails. There's no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into the Bartesian, select your preferred strength, and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and creates a cocktail. In seconds, have the drink that you'd normally expect from a top cocktail bar. It's amazing to be able to serve a wide variety of fine cocktails for people with individual preferences. It's a great gift for people who love to entertain. Visit: https://bartesian.com/.

Cleancult offers a variety of cleaning bundles that not only make great gifts, but that also help you prep for guests and conquer the post-holiday mess this holiday season. All products are formulated from natural, plant-based and biodegradable ingredients, and all refill products are shipped in 100% recyclable cartons. Collections include Cleancult Complete Home Bundle, Caomplete Hand Soap Bundle, Everyday Earth Day Bundle, and Complete Laundry Bundle. Visit: https://www.cleancult.com/.

Cindy Lou's Cookies was awarded "Best Cookie in Miami" in 2017 by the Miami New Times and since then has expanded its accessibility by offering nation-wide shipping through Gold Belly. Candy Lou's Cookies currently offers 28 cookie flavors, including gluten-free options, Guava Coconut Macaroon, and Rocky Road. Each cookie at Cindy Lou's will remind you of childhood, crafted with its own custom dough, all ingredients made in-house. The cookies are decadently oversize, delicious, and exactly what a cookie should be. In Cindy Kruse's own words: "It's a cookie. It's not supposed to be healthy. It's not supposed to be anything but delicious." Visit: https://www.cindylouscookies.com/.

