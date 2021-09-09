EDELHEISS WINES-Our Conversation with Wine Entrepreneur and Lifetime's Marrying Millions Star, Rodney Foster

Our readers will like to know all about Edelheiss Wine, the delightful, 100% organic certified wines with grapes sourced from the Pfalz wine region of Germany. Pfalz is the premier region of the country that boasts perfect climactic conditions for growing grapes with summers that are dry and not too hot along with mild winters.

We had the opportunity to sample three Edelhweiss Wines and speak with the company's charming CEO and Founder, Rodney Foster who is also well known from the Lifetime show, Marrying Millions. Foster is popular personality, known for his refined style. He is also very altruistic and supports organizations that include The Ruth Project to address domestic violence for women; the ASPCA; and the Ellis Office of Returning Citizen Affairs, a prisoners' re-entry program. Rodney Foster gave us fascinating information about his wines and we even chatted a bit about Marrying Millions.

Foster's enthusiasm for launching Edelheiss Wine commenced in 2011 when he was on a European vacation. In Switzerland, he attended a polo match on a frozen lake where he enjoyed Gluhwein, the German term for mulled wine or hot spiced wine. With his sharp business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, interest in viniculture, careful research, and excellent contacts in Germany, Foster launched Edelheiss Wine. Foster is one of very few African American beverage company owners in the world.

Currently, the company produces four wines. They include Edelheiss Red, a pleasing sweet wine that can be served slightly chilled or warmed as a mulled wine; Edelheiss Sparkling White is ideal as a refreshing aperitif and for toasting special occasions; Edelheiss Sparkling Rose is a versatile selection that can be served with your favorite fare or as a relaxing patio sip; and Edelheiss Riesling that pairs very well with a wide variety of Asian inspired dishes.

(Photo by @mindofsweat)

Edelheiss Wine has received accolades from people far and wide. They include personalities in the entertainment industry that enjoy the wines like producer and actor, Tyler Perry; Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts; and R & B singer and producer, Kevin Gates.

Foster's goal of designing a luxury wine brand that is still affordable has been well realized. While the product first came to the United States in 2015, it is now being sold widely including in select Wegmans stores, making it all the more accessible to consumers. Currently, Edelheiss Wine is broadening their appeal by re-designing their bottling style to make it more eye-catching.

In addition to having a discussion about Edelheiss Wines, we enjoyed a little inside information about the making of Marrying Millions. Foster will be returning to the Season 3.

(Photo by Marcus Bennett)

Foster described his participation in Marrying Millions as a "great experience" that gave him a good deal of visibility. For viewers who followed his relationship with Desiry, he affirmed that the production did focus on the conflicts and that, in fact, he has an excellent relationship with his mother.

Foster gave us an especially important takeaway from our interview and it was one that was well portrayed in Marrying Millions, "You only get one mother. You need to cherish your family. Respect and love them while they're here."

For more information on Edelheiss Wine, please visit: https://www.edelheisswine.com/. Purchase their wines on online at www.reservebar.com.

You can follow Edelheiss Wine on Instagram @edelheisswines. Follow Rodney Foster on Instagram @RodneyFoster.

Feature Photo Credit: Courtesy of Edelheiss Wine and Rodney Foster