Rose Wines-Our Top Choices for Sipping, Pairing and Toasting

Rosé wines are perfect for summer sips, but they offer so much more for the wine lover. Rosé selections pair beautifully with food and they are a wonderful wine for toasting your most special occasions. We have selected ten rosé wines for our readers to explore. Each of the wines has it's own distinctive qualities and we are sure that you will soon be saying, "Rosé every day!"

Poggio Anima Raphael 2020 Rosato, Sicily - Raphael is known as the "patron saint of travelers and 'happy meetings'." There are not many wines more fitting to drink while one travels or to share than a chilled glass of rosé. Spices, flowers and herbs complement red berries on the nose and the palate. At once dense and juicy, with the light red fruit flavors and floral notes carrying through on the persistent finish, which features an underbrush nuance. (SRP: $15) Purchase Poggio Anima Raphael 2020 Rosato here.

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery 2020 Rosé - The 2020 JUSTIN Rosé is a dry, aromatic, refreshing wine. While rosé is great on a hot summer day, it is also a versatile to reach for all year long. This rosé is comprised of of mostly syrah that is whole cluster pressed and fermented like a white wine. It shows a beautiful salmon color in the glass with bright red fruit, crisp apple, and subtle herbal notes. The wine is perfect match for a wide variety of pairings or on its own and is meant to be enjoyed at the table, poolside, beach-side, outside, but especially with someone by your side. (SRP: $20)

Sangre de Toro Rosé 2020 - This certified vegan rosé is made with a blend of Mediterranean grape varieties, mainly Garnacha and Cariñena. It has a delicate raspberry hue. The wine is fragrant, with fruity notes reminiscent of quince jam against a red currant backdrop. Its firm, flavorful, warm palate has an exquisitely fine fruit acidity. This rosé pairs perfectly with traditional Spanish tapas and charcuterie, as well as vegetable and pasta dishes. (SRP $15)

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé - A pink hue introduces a subtle succession of floral fragrances lifted by white fruits and delicate hints of red berry fruits, while offering a versatile drinking experience. (SRP: $25.99) Available on Wine.com.

Tussock Jumper Grenache Rosé, France - One sip of Tussock Jumper's Grenache rosé and you'll be transported to the hills of French wine country, just what we need right now! Offering refreshing, crisp flavors of juicy strawberries, red currants, and a hint of spice, this selection is soft and fruity with a pale salmon color and a fine finish. Try it with summer fruits, cheeses, or charcuterie. (SRP $13) Purchase: https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/tussock-jumper-grenache-rose/p90816

Ferrari Rosé NV, Trentodoc - Made of 60% pinot noir and 40% chardonnay, this sparkling rosé is dry, clean and elegant, but with the freshness of wild strawberries and sweetness of almonds. Produced in the Trentodoc region of Italy, this wine is lovely simply as an aperitif or paired with dishes like classic Italian Tuna in extra virgin oil with Vesuvian cherry tomatoes. Ferrari Trento is home to Italy's most awarded sparkling wine collection and winner of "Best Sparkling Wine Producer" from the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships. (SRP $36.99) Buy online here

2020 Rosé of Tannat by Stinson Vineyards - Best known as a deeply colored tannic varietal, Tannat makes a delicate and fruity rosé when pressed immediately off its skins. Ripe white blossom and grapefruit are perfectly complimented by a vibrant acidity. The 2020 Rosé of Tannat showcases fruit from Stinson Vineyards' friends at Horton Vineyards. (SRP $22.99)

BORN ROSÉ Organic Still Rosé 2020 - This wine is from the region of Penedés, Spain and is comprised of Black Grenache & Tempranillo. It has a pale rose petal coloring with bluish reflections. The aroma is expressive with notes of citrus and tropical fruits of grapefruit, mandarin, pineapple, mango on a floral background of jasmine and fresh aromatic herbs of thyme and mint. It has a soft entrance on the front palate with a smooth and balanced mouth feel, slightly dry and mildly acidic finish. (SRP $19.99) The BORN ROSÉ Organic Brut 2020 is also from Penedés, Spain and is made with Pinot Noir grapes. It has a pale rose petal coloring with bluish reflections and a lovely effervescence. The aroma is elegant and nuanced with predominantly citrus notes accompanied by strawberry, cherry and floral notes. The taste is crisp and fresh from the start with a fine and persistent bubble, a balanced mouth feel with acidity and lingering sweet fruit. (SRP $20.99)

Tussock Jumper Moscato Rosé, Spain- This 'pretty in pink' bottle of Moscato Rosé by Tussock Jumper is bright, aromatic, and full of tiny bubbles, making it distinctly unique from other rosés. Scents of strawberries and orange blossom are on the nose, with flavors of red berries, candied orange peel, and a bubbly, creamy finish. Made in Valencia, Spain, this wine is a heavenly treat on its own, or pairs perfectly with soft cheeses like brie, jams, as well as fruit desserts. (SRP $13) Purchase: https://drizly.com/wine-brands/tussock-jumper/b198

Hallmark Channel Blush Rosé This crisp and refreshing rosé has notes of wild strawberry and fresh white peaches. Bright, fresh and lively fruit flavors come alive with a delightful finish. Hallmark Channel Wines are handcrafted by the winemaking team of Evan and Andrew Nelson that were recently named 2020 Wine Enthusiast's "40 Under 40 Tastemaker." (SRP $14)

11 Minutes Rosé 2019 - The newest edition to the Pasqua collection, it is an effervescent, crisp and complex rosé. A unique blend of noble native varieties such as Corvina and Trebbiano di Lugana, as well as Syrah and Carmenère, compose this warm weather sipper. The dominant grape Corvina (50%) was carefully selected for its soft floral bouquet of aromas and fine acidity, while the Trebbiano (25%) adds elegance and length on the palate. The Syrah (15%) offers hints of spice, and the finale, the Carménère (10%), enhances the wine's overall structure guaranteeing a fresh, supple finish. The name of this rosé refers to the duration of the skin contact, and soft pressing of grapes. Perfect to sip alone or as to complement dishes such as salads, oysters, or grilled foods. Pasqua's 11 Minutes is a beautiful example of the family's devotion to character and quality. (SRP $19)

Courtesy of Upsplash