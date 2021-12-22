TUSCANY STEAKHOUSE in Midtown Opens for Lunch

Tuscany Steakhouse, located in Central Park South, is now open for lunch just in time for the holiday season.

The restaurant's lunch service will run Monday through Saturday from 12 pm - 4 pm and on Sundays from 2 pm - 4 pm, ideal for dining before some holiday shopping on 5th Avenue, providing juicy, top-of-the-line steaks that rival other top end steakhouses without cutting too deep into diners' pockets.

Owned by veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj, an alumnus of Wolfgang's Steakhouse, Tuscany Steakhouse represents a more rounded cuisine experience with a menu marrying Italian American cuisine and the classic American steakhouse.

Menu highlights for lunch include Bone-In Rib Eye Steak, Presented tableside sliced and sizzling, enough to satisfy three to four people. Veteran wait-staff finish the steaks with a final baste of au jus; Whole Maine Lobster, 3.5 pounds of fresh lobster which can be served broiled or steamed; Pollo Tuscany, A succulent breast of chicken with smoky undertones, topped with cheese, mushrooms, and spinach; and Linguini Alla Vongole, Cooked in garlic, olive oil and served with red or white clam sauce.

Tuscany Steakhouse's extensive wine list features over 300 wines from California, Argentina, Chile, Italy, France, and Spain. A full bar also serves classic cocktails including the Manhattan, Martini, Old Fashioned, and various spritzes.

Additionally, an elegant private dining room in the rear of the restaurant seats up to 26 and is ideal for all celebratory holiday occasions as well as business lunches.

Tuscany Steakhouse is located at 117 W. 58th Street, New York, NY 10019. For more information, visit https://tuscanysteakhouse.com/ or call 212-757-8630.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tuscany Steakhouse