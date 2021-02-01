VALENTINE’S DAY Gifting Time

This year, even more than ever, it's important to celebrate the people we care about including special valentines, galantines, and beloved family members. We have compiled a gift list that can be used for everyone you adore including your besties with a sweet tooth, home cooks, indoor gardeners, coffee drinkers, or your favorite wine and spirit lovers. Our readers will appreciate the top-notch selection has a wide variety of price points and the items can be ordered online.

Pioneer Woman Coffee - The Pioneer Woman, also known as Ree Drummond, has just launched a brand-new coffee line in partnership with Zavida Coffee Roasters. With unique, mouthwatering flavors inspired by Ree's favorite desserts and delectable family recipes, the line offers a range of delicious possibilities to spice up your morning coffee routine. Flavored Blends include Hazelnut Vanilla: Packed with some of Ree's favorite household flavors; Cinnamon Rolls: Inspired by Ree's mom's legendary cinnamon roll recipe; Toffee Crème Brûlee: An homage to Ree's favorite dessert - Crème Brûlée; Caramel Fudge Brownie: A celebration of Ree's love for caramel fudge brownies; Pecan Pie: Inspired by the Drummond family's favorite dessert; and French Vanilla: A staple in Ree's coffee rotation. The Non-Flavored Blends include Up & At 'Em: Breakfast Roast; Saddle Up: Medium Roast; and Giddy Up: Dark Roast. All single-serve blends are available for $14.99 on Walmart.com. For more information on Pioneer Woman Coffee, visit https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/.

Aerogarden - This Valentine's Day couples are sure to be looking for something special that promises to keep on giving well past February 14. Thanks to AeroGarden , the smart, in-home gardening systems, you can gift a garden that will produce beautiful florals or healthy fresh vegetables, herbs and salads - all year-round, no sun, soil or space needed! Just in time for the most romantic day of the year, Macyy.com will be unveiling an exclusive new AeroGarden Harvest Slim in a lovely, limited-edition shade of Pink ($99.99). You can also choose this countertop model in soothing Sage ($163.99) or chic white, with a beech wood base ($199.99). All AeroGarden systems are available at https://www.aerogarden.com/ and at select retail stores.

Free Cooking Class by David Burke - Here's a fun one. David Burke has produced a free cooking demo/class video with his puppet pal Lefto for Valentine's Day on YouTube, Chef David Burke Valentine's Day 2021. This is the latest video from David with his fun hand puppet, Lefto. The duo have garnered quite a following. Lefto is even making endorsement deals! The series, like so many things, is pandemic-driven. During the early weeks of a lonely lockdown alone in his rather large house, a bored David remembered a gift from a former girlfriend; it occurred to him that the puppet could be someone to talk to and have some fun with. Trouble was David had no idea where the puppet might be. An exhaustive search of his house struck puppet gold in the back of a closet. The rest, as they say is history. For more information on David Burke and his restaurants, please visit https://chefdavidburke.com/.

Bartesian - This is a gift for the cocktail lover in your life. Making a craft drink is both easy and exceptionally pleasing with Bartesian. This premium on-demand cocktail maker allows you prepare delightful, individual drinks at the simple touch of a button. Just stock your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila to use in the reservoirs of the Bartesian machine and create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of your home. There's no need to measure or pour. Simply insert a cocktail capsule into the Bartesian, select your preferred strength, and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and creates a cocktail. In seconds, you have the drink in your hand that you'd normally expect from a top cocktail bar. It's amazing to be able to serve a wide variety of fine cocktails for people with individual preferences. Visit: https://bartesian.com/.

Coffee Project New York - Founded in 2015 by Chi "Sum'' Ngai and Kaleena Teoh, Coffee Project New York is the beloved, award winning coffee shop, roastery and training center, based in Long Island City New York. With cafes in the East Village, Chelsea and Brooklyn, the team is passionate about giving back to their communities. Sum, a certified Q grader and roasting championship competitor, and her team source their high-grade coffees from all over the world, with a specialty focus on coffees with a social conscience, from small scale cooperatives and family farms who focus on improving work conditions and benefits for farm workers. Check out their special Valentine gifts that include the Coffees + Candles + Macaroons Gift Box and their Passport to Coffee Regions Sensory Kit. This package is a self-guided coffee sensory kit to help people explore the three major coffee growing regions of Asia, Africa and America from their homes. The kit includes a guidebook filled with fun sensory activities such as taste-testing flavored gummies and experiencing scented sensory vials, before culminating with a coffee tasting of one coffee from each region. For more information on Coffee Project New York and for other gift items, visit https://coffeeprojectny.com/.

Mochidoki - For a decadent and colorful Valentine's Day dessert, Mochidoki SoHo (the brand's flagship shop) offers seasonal and signature mochi ice cream, available in boxes of 4, 12, and 24 for takeout and delivery (starting at $10 for 4 pieces). For Valentine's Day (available through February), Mochidoki unveiled a brand new Valentine's Day Creations Collection, including Black Forest (cherry chocolate mochi, chantilly cream, dark chocolate gateau, dried Morello cherries), Hazelnut Rocher (chocolate hazelnut mochi, toasted hazelnuts, feuilletine, edible gold), Cinnamon Mocha (espresso mochi, cinnamon meringue, dark chocolate glaçage, edible silver leaf), and Chocolate Strawberry (strawberry mochi, chocolate glaçage, white chocolate curls, strawberry cream). Mochidoki also just released a new limited-edition flavor, Cherry Chocolate, featuring cherry and vanilla ice cream swirled with dark chocolate chips for a delicate balance of creaminess and crunch, with subtle hints of black cherry flavor. Available for takeout at Mochidoki SoHo (176 Spring St.) or via an array of delivery platforms (GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless, Doordash); or, order online at https://mochidoki.com/. **Mochidoki is available on Skimlinks + ShareASale.

Senza Gluten Café & Bakery - For a gluten-free Valentine's Day treat, the Greenwich Village bakery, Senza Gluten, is offering an assortment of lovingly-made baked goods from executive chef and owner Jemiko L. Solo. The festive, Valentine's Day dessert basket will feature red heart shaped shortbread cookies and two red velvet cupcakes (filled with an indulgent chocolate ganache) alongside mainstay favorites like the dairy-free chocolate crinkle cookes, rich chocolate walnut mini cubbies and classic chocolate chip cookies. Senza Gluten's Valentine's Day specials also include red velvet cupcakes and red heart shaped shortbread cookies which are available separately. Available for pick-up at Senza Gluten Bakery at 171 Sullivan Street, New York or nationwide shipping via www.senzaglutennyc.com/bakery/store. (Available on Skimlinks and ShareASale)

Seattle Chocolate - This Valentine's Day, enjoy decadent chocolate treats from Seattle Choolate. Their new Truffle Bar Flavors ($4.75/each) include Like You a Latte - a creamy milk chocolate truffle bar made with decaf espresso and crunchy, sparkling demerara sugar; Tart & Soul - a rich dark chocolate truffle bar featuring a white chocolate center filled with tart lemon oil, freeze-dried sweet raspberries, and crunchy chunks of biscotti; and Berry In Love - a dark chocolate truffle bar with bits of chewy dried strawberries. Their new gift sets include "Take Me Anywhere" Truffle Box (6oz for $21 OR 15oz for $45) - a nod to the traditional heart shaped boxes one might find in a candy aisle, this gift is a sampling of Seattle Chocolate's signature, two-bite meltaway truffles in flavors like: Pink Bubbly, Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Butter, Salted Almond, Mexican Hot Chocolate and Dark Chocolate; "To Do With You" Truffle Box (4oz for $15) - perfect for the person in your life you miss exploring (or just hanging out) with, this heart-shaped truffle box includes about 12 signature Seattle Chocolate truffles in flavors like: Milk Chocolate, Dark Sea Salt Toffee, and Blackberry Crème; Like You A Latte Chocolate Care Package ($29) - a token of appreciation for a friend, family member, or SO, the Like You A Latte care package includes a To Do With You truffle box, one of each of the Like You a Latte and Tart & Soul truffle bars, and a postcard with fun things to do virtually or safely in-person this Valentine's Day; and Berry In Love Care Package ($49) - to send to a loved one near or far, this care package includes: the Take Me Anywhere truffle box (6oz), one of each new truffle bar, three 1oz bars from Seattle Chocolate's sister brand, jcoco (flavors: Mango Plantain, Black Fig Pistachio, Orange Blossom Espresso), and fun chocolate pairing suggestions to explore! Visit: https://www.seattlechocolate.com/.

Bushwick Kitchen - Valentine's Day will look a little different this year for many love birds around the country. But despite the pandemic, Bushwick Kitchen's artisan sauces will surely spice up any Valentine's Day celebration at home. Whether cooking a special meal together or giving the gift of flavor to your significant other, Bushwick Kitchen's gift kits are the perfect way to say "I love you." Bushwick Kitchen allows you to be especially creative in the kitchen and beyond. Be inventive and use them when mixing your cocktails for drinks that will surely please. Good News! From Monday February 8th, all gift kits purchased on https://bushwickkitchen.com/ and Amazon.com will be 15% off through Tuesday February 9th.

Welch's - The company announces the launch of the first ever heart-shaped box and customizable item. Their Mixed Fruit Personalized Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped Box goes beyond a traditional box of chocolate. The limited-edition offering features Valentine's Day-themed graphics and it is bursting with flavor, just like the classic Welch's Fruit Snacks you already know and love. The best part? The Welch's Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped Box is completely customizable. At checkout simply enter your custom message to any special Valentine and their favorite fruit snacks with your personal note printed directly on the box will arrive on their doorstep. ($13.95 on Amazon)

Are you looking for a special wine or spirits for your celebratory moments? Here are some excellent picks that are very accessible at a wide variety of price points!

Velvet Fire - We have two words for you this Valentine's/Galentine's Day: Velvet Fire. Best served chilled or consumed as a shot, Velvet Fire combines 2 parts Disaronno Velvet and 1 part Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire . Opening the door to where Velvet the Italian elegance of Amaretto meets the legendary world of American whiskey, Velvet Fire is the perfect combination of celebration and indulgence that we all need to make 2021 the best year ever. It is a drink without seasonality, Velvet Fire is ideal for all occasions. Creating a smooth cinnamon pour, Velvet Fire combines the floral almond character and chocolate and vanilla nuances of Disaronno Velvet's floral almonds and Amaretto character with nuances of chocolate and vanilla, all while blending the warming notes of cinnamon liqueur and depth of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 for an instant creamy classic. Velvet Fire, which features a 750ml bottle of both Disaronno Velvet and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, is now available nationwide. (SRP $49.99)

Nyetimber Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage - The pale-golden hue and fine bubbles make our flagship Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage the ideal occasion-ready drink - for all your Valentine's Day celebrations. Following extensive ageing in our cellar (usually more than three years), our Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage has distinctive toasty and spicy aromas. A palate of honey, almond, pastry and baked apples gives it a hint of decadence. Intense yet delicate, elegant yet complex - it's no wonder it's consistently crowned one of the best English sparkling wines. (SRP $55) Visit: https://nyetimber.com/product/classic-cuvee-mv/.

Wemyss Malts - Spice King Blended Malt Whiskey - Wemyss Malts' Spice King Blended Malt Whiskey is one of the fine, handcrafted bottles by the Wemyss family. It is sure to please even the most discerning whiskey lover this Valentine's Day. With a long and rich history, the family seat is Wemyss Castle in Fife that has looked out over the sea for over 800 years. At least 10 single malts are used to create Spice King Blended Malt Whiskey. The signature malt comes from the highland region of Scotland. The Whiskey's name reflects its natural sweet, spicy character. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Be certain to explore and enjoy the other fine whiskeys by Wemyss. (SRP $48.99) Visit: https://wemyssmalts.com/.

Rosa Regale - This wine by Banfi Wines is like a dessert in a glass. With aromatic hints of raspberries, strawberries and rose petals, a glass of this cranberry-blush colored bubbly pairs perfectly with seafood, charcuterie, and of course your Valentine's chocolates. Customers can purchase at their local retailer, or find it on Drizly.com or Wine.com for delivery based on location. (SRP $19.99) Visit: https://www.banfiwines.com/wine/rosa-regale-rosa-regale-2019/.

Aperture Cellars 2018 Bordeaux Red Blend (SRP $55) - A stunning expression of their most complex Bordeaux blend, this wine is composed of one-third cabernet sauvignon, one-third merlot and expertly balanced by the remaining blend of malbec, cabernet franc and petit verdot. The tannins are well integrated and the texture elegant and silky, making this a wine that is drinking beautifully now and will continue to reward with cellaring. (SRP $55) Visit: https://aperture-cellars.com/wines/2018-aperture-bordeaux-red-blend/.

2019 Bread & Butter Rosé (SRP $16) Life is complicated enough; wine doesn't have to be. Bread & Butter wants wine lovers to have the freedom to enjoy and simply "Don't Overthink It." You got this. Whether you grab their Pinot Noir, Chardonnay or this lovely Rosé, rest assured, you're getting a trusted wine simply meant to be enjoyed with your nearest and dearest. Visit: https://drizly.com/wine/rose-wine/bread-and-butter-rose/p93099.

2019 Balletto Rosé of Pinot Noir - French style Rosé from California? Yes, it exists! That's the style winemaker, Anthony Beckman and owner, John Balletto, love to drink. It's "a Rosé made with purpose," as Anthony likes to say, using 100% estate-grown Pinot Noir specifically farmed for Rosé production. Why? Because the fruit from these vineyard blocks offers bright acidity and soft tannins. It's fun and lively, replete with savory guava, watermelon and lime that combine with a light, delicate texture. The balance is heavenly with just enough acidity and weight to make you crave the next taste. (SRP $20) Visit: https://www.ballettovineyards.com/shop/?view=product&slug=2019_Rose_Pinot_Noir.

Graham Beck Brut Rosé NV, South Africa - Graham Beck isa??a family-owned estate located in South Africa's Western Cape and is known for being a leader in thea??Méthodea??Cap Classique whicha??is the traditional methoda??sparklinga??wine category thata??isa??exclusive to South Africa. The Brut Rosé NV is a nearly equal blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, which each undergo whole bunch pressing to yield the silver pink hue. (SRP $20) Available through Wine.com. Visit: https://shop.grahambeck.com/shop_by/cases/society-brut-rose-nv.

Photo Credit: Renate Kalloch, Freeimages.com