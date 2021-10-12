BWW Interview: Chairman and CEO, Robert Nistico of SPLASH BEVERAGE GROUP

Robert Nistico is Chairman & CEO of Splash Beverage Group. A 28-year beverage industry veteran, Robert was the fifth employee and VP/General Manager for Red Bull North America, where he led the start-up from zero sales to $1.45 billion. Robert is the founder and CEO of Marley Beverages and was responsible for framing out the long term vision for the company. Earlier in his career, Nistico held executive positions with Diageo and Gallo. A highly motivated, results-driven, creative, and passionate leader with an entrepreneurial spirit and the highest of standards, he has delivered outstanding results in small private start-ups as well as global public environments. His experience has included direct and indirect sales management, strategic brand marketing, production, co-packing, packaging, budgeting, forecasting, profit and loss management, financial modeling, operations and logistics. Robert serves on the Board of Apollo Brands in Dallas, Texas, and holds an Advisory Board position with Transition Capital Partners, LLC (a private equity firm), also in Dallas.

The impressive portfolion of Splash Beverage Group brands include TapouT Drinks, a health-conscious performance beverage; SALT Tequila, an infused blanco created by a family of 3rd generation tequila masters in Jalisco, Mexico; Copa Di Vino, a single-serve wine in an eco-friendly glass-like, resealable container; and Pulpoloco Sangria, a sangria sourced from Spain, packaged in eco-friendly paper "CartoCans."

Broadwayworld Food and Wine had the pleasure of interviewing Robert Nistico about his career and Splash Beverage Group.

When did you first become interested in the beverage industry?

I started in astrophysics and finance, and after I finished school my wife and I moved to Key West, Florida. I took a job at Eckerd drugs for health benefits and she was a bar manager. One day, two distributors from the Gallo Winery walk in. We had so much fun bantering, they asked us to go for a drink with them, which led to a fishing trip, and before you know it I was interviewing for an open position. I moved my way through their system, eventually leaving to Diageo because I wanted to learn the entire industry, not just wine.

Your background is remarkable. Can you tell us a little bit about the challenges of building such an impressive career?

A lot of hours (6.5 days). Understanding the intricacies of the beverage space in the USA. Beverage alcohol is complex, as every state has their own laws and regulations. Navigating that to be successful and to execute is a journey! Convey your plan and go do it.

Because you work with so many fine brands, tell us a little about your personal drinking preferences?

Vodka martini, a good margarita, and beer. Not a lot of wine these days! Of the brandsI I rep, I love all my children. Each one has a place in my personal life. I'm very dedicated to fitness and sports, so TapouT is really useful, tastes good, and is highly efficacious. For social occasions, nothing better than SALT tequila. As a mixologist, there are so many applications for SALT with the 80 proof various infusion flavors. On the boat, I like to bring Pulpoloco, as the sustainable packaging, called the Carto-Can, first of its kind, is made of biodegradable material and is of course recyclable.

Splash's portfolio of brands are both varied and appealing. What have been some consumer reactions to your company's beverages?

Because we're sensitive and aware of consumer trends, the response has been positive because each brand respectively is on trend with consumer requests. Look at SALT Tequila for example. We see so many infused vodkas, gins, and other spirits on the market. We're bringing tequila's moment to the forefront with smooth flavor profiles that one can sip neat or over ice. Pulpoloco is a family recipe out of Madrid and people love the eco-friendly packaging. Tapout is efficacious and tastes good, a functional beverage for active consumers.

Can you tell us a little about your team at Splash?

Our rockstar team's bios and positions can be found here: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/about-us/leadership/.

Bill Meisner is a titan in the beverage space (from Jones Soda to Sparkling Ice to Fuse, packaging experience with Tetra). Flattered he accepted this position!

Sanjeev "Jeevers" Javia - formulation genius (Non Pharmaceutical compound interaction). He's written over 600 nutritional plans for professional athletes in the USA and Canada, best friends with Tom Brady, he's our sports and nutrition VP.

Our Board is a rockstar board.

-Candace Crawford (top exec at Coke, Pom Wonderful)

-Peter Mcdonah from Diageo

-Advisory folks include Bacardi and Nestle

Why do you think the Splash Beverage Group is a standout?

We "collect and cascade"! We have brands in categories that are expanding like crazy. Our brands are on trend with what consumers want in those categories, and the products deliver. Just need to get it on more shelves! We excel at our ability for distribution., where most beverage companies fail. They underestimate the importance of distribution.

What changes do you see on the horizon for the beverage industry?

Long term strategy is acquisition. Starting with Copa, we are working on two large ones right now. One is 85% in the barn, the other is fresh. Acquisitions will take us to high revenue and market cap over the next 36 months. We are grossly undervalued right now, as a NYSE company, we are good buy and hold.

To learn more about the Splash Beverage Group and their brands, please visit https://splashbeveragegroup.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Splash Beverage Group and Robert Nistico