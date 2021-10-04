FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Launches NYC Marathon Training Plate 10/11 to 11/6

November 7 marks the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon, and we're excited to share the news that Fields Good Chicken (FGC), a neighborhood chicken roastery with six locations in Manhattan, will debut a limited-edition NYC Marathon Training Plate on Monday, October 11 to celebrate the occasion.

Fields Good Chicken will donate 5% of every NYC Marathon Training Plate sold to Achilles International, a global organization on a mission to transform the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection.

The special chicken plate was curated by CEO and founder Field Failing (who completed the NYC marathon in 2019) to fuel 2021 marathon runners in anticipation of the November 7 race. It includes juicy, Boneless Herb Breast, Kale Caesar Salad, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, a side of Maple Chipotle Sauce, and Fields Good Chicken's signature Gluten-Free Cornbread ($12.75/plate). The limited-run menu item will be available at all of Fields Good Chicken's NYC locations from Monday, October 11 - Saturday, November 6 (the day before the NYC Marathon), and exclusively via Fields Good Chicken's web ordering and mobile app.

To learn more about Fields Good Chicken, explore their menu and find a location, please visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

Photo: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken