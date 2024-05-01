Creamline Announces Boozy Margarita Milkshake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Boozy Margarita Milkshake is being made in collaboration between Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, and the iconic Economy Candy.

The Boozy Margarita Milkshake is a take on everyone’s favorite cocktail for Cinco De Mayo, the Margarita, made with Ronnybrook Farm dairy, a mix of citrus that includes lemon, lime, and orange, salt, and a shot of tequila, topped with Margarita jelly beans from Economy Candy. The specialty shake will be offered at Creamline's Chelsea Market Location from Thursday, May 2nd, through Thursday, May 16th, to celebrate the holiday.

In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner Harris Mayer and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors, based exclusively in New York State, who only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches like their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more.

Photo Credit: Noah Fecks

