Outdoor Ice Skating Opens in Long Branch by Flight on Ice and Pier Village

Flight on Ice is gliding into Long Branch with a giant outdoor ice skating rink at Pier Village. Flight on Ice and its Pier Village partners will bring with it ice skating, festive lighting and decor, special events and lots of outdoor fun. This brand-new, full-sized real ice rink will debut just in time for the holiday season, and it will run through the end of February of 2022. Break out those mittens, sweaters and scarves, and get ready to lace up your skates! All ages and experience levels are welcome. There will also be plenty of fun for those that don't skate but who want to come out with their friends and family. Additional details, and a roster of special events, will be posted in late November. Discounted tickets are on sale now $12 for admission and $10 for skate rentals. Season passes for $99.99 and family four packs for $39.99 are on sale now for a limited time only for that perfect stocking stuffer. For individual session tickets, season passes, family four packs and more information, visit www.flightonice.com.



Flight on Ice at Pier Village starts at 12:00pm on Black Friday, November 26, 2021, with Christmas carolling also starting at 12:00pm at the Rink and strolling throughout Pier Village until 3:00pm. Hours for the first weekend are 12:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, 10:00am to 10:00pm on Saturday, and 10:00am to 8:00pm on Sunday. For the balance of December, after opening weekend, skating starts at 3:00pm on weekdays and 10:00am on weekend days through Sunday, December 19th. After December 19th, the rink will be open at 10:00am daily through January 2, after which hours will be updated for the rest of the winter.



"We could not be more excited to partner with Pier Village to bring ice skating back to Long Branch this holiday season," said Flight Managing Partner and Former NHL player Colby Cohen. "Having grown up on the ice in the PA/ South Jersey area, I have always loved to be able to skate under the sun and the stars. For me, getting this rink up and running for the community was incredibly important to me. Pier Village is a premier destination for people in the summer, we wanted to continue the festivities and bring excitement during the winter months too! On top of ice skating, beautiful holiday lights and shopping, we have great community entertainment planned throughout the season. We look forward to seeing you all throughout the winter months on the Ice at Pier Village. Get ready to lace up those skates and glide with us!"



When opened, Flight on Ice will feature a full sized outdoor real ice skating rink as its centerpiece, surrounded by food, drink, shopping, hotels and vibes. When it opens, visitors can enjoy a safe, outdoor gathering spot that will be the perfect family day out, date night spot, and place to catch up on winter fitness. Great for aficionados and newbies alike, ice skating is a classic winter delight. Flight on Ice will have skate rentals available, to make it easy for guests. Once the session ticket is up, guests can take a break from skating to enjoy Pier Village restaurants and retailers to make it a full day experience.



The timing of Flight on Ice's debut in November makes it the perfect holiday destination. After Christmas and New Year's, the rink will remain open through February to allow people to soak up the fun all winter long.



For the rink's first weekend and first week open, look for the following special events to pair with Flight on Ice at Pier Village, including:



Christmas Carolling

Friday, November 26, 2021

12:00pm to 3:00pm

This starts at the rink and strolls Pier Village

https://piervillage.com/events/christmas-caroling/



A wise elf once said, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loudly for all to hear," and you should certainly follow his advice during this fun Christmas caroling event. Pier Village is welcoming carolers to partake in festive (and free!) merriment on Friday, November 26th from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.



Continue to spread Christmas Cheer with a stress free shopping extravaganza with incredible Black Friday sales, reward yourself with a fabulous meal at one of our many award winning restaurants and take a twirl on the iconic ice skating rink.



Annual Long Branch Tree Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 2021

4:00pm to 6:00pm

Tree is adjacent to the rink

https://piervillage.com/events/annual-long-branch-tree-lighting-pier-village/



To kick-off the holiday season, The Long Branch Tree Lighting will be held on Sunday, November 28th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Attendees will enjoy a host of socially distanced holiday activities such ice skating at our famous ice rink, performances by the Long Branch High School Marching Band and Dance Team, Tim McLoone and the Shirley's and a special appearance from Santa Clause.



See the spectacular window displays, shop the Village shops and indulge yourself with the delicious food and libations from the restaurants.



The Tree Lighting will take place rain or shine, all ages, pet friendly with all CDC recommended COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines in place with face coverings required.



The Long Branch Tree Lighting is presented by Pier Village, The City of Long Branch and the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce.



Annual Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

6:00pm start

Menorah is adjacent to the rink

https://piervillage.com/events/hanukkah-on-ice-2/



Come out for the Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony during the celebration of Hanukkah on Tuesday, November 30th at 6:00pm. Rabbi Laibel Schapiro and Rabbi Yaakov Greenberg from the Chabad of the Shore will officiate the lighting. The Menorah Lighting will take place rain or shine, all ages with all CDC recommended COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines in place with face coverings required.



New Year's Eve Fireworks and Skating Under the Stars

December 31, 2021

9:00pm Fireworks

Ring in the New Year at Pier Village with a magnificent fireworks spectacular and Ice Skating under the Stars.

https://piervillage.com/events/new-years-eve-celebration-fireworks-horse-carriage-rides-2/



Additionally, during the duration of the pop-up, look for special events and programming for Christmas Week, Winter Break Week, New Year's Eve, Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and President's Week.



While visiting Flight on Ice, make sure to check out our neighbors at McLoone's Pier House, Boardwalk Fun 'n Games and The Robinson Ale House, to make it a day in Long Branch.



For seasonal jobs, Flight on Ice in Long Branch will create around 15 new jobs to start, with the potential to double that number during the season.



Businesses interested in partnering with Ice at Pier Village should visit the sponsorship page - https://www.flightonice.com/sponsor-a-rink/



Family packs and season passes are on sale now in limited quantities and at early bird pricing. Individual tickets for timed skate sessions will be on sale soon. For more information, visit www.flightonice.com. Follow Flight on Ice on Instagram and facebook for information, giveaways and promotions, and follow them on twitter for up-to-date weather information.



FLIGHT ON ICE EXPANDS TO FOUR CITIES



Flight on Ice is also announcing the opening of multiple rinks throughout the East Coast to spread holiday cheer in 2021. The company's four locations will include:



Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery

https://www.flightonice.com/locations/renault-winery/



Ice at Pier Village

https://www.flightonice.com/locations/ice-at-pier-village/



Discover Schenectady River Rink

https://www.flightonice.com/locations/schenectady-river-rink/



Veterans Memorial Rink

https://www.flightonice.com/locations/newtown-square/



Tickets and details for all four cities will be launched as each opening gets closer. The first of the four rinks to open will be at Renault Winery's Vintner Wonderland.



Flight on Ice will have the East Coast gliding into winter and the holiday season like never before. Stay tuned for exciting details!



ABOUT FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT AND FLIGHT ON ICE



Founded in 2013, Flight Entertainment was formed as an elevated and ever-growing affiliate brand for Greater-Philadelphia's Schaffer Sound Productions Inc, which has been in business since 1977 and continues to thrive today. Through their unique offerings and expertise, Flight Entertainment and Schaffer Sound Productions have proven resilient even in the toughest of times for the hospitality and entertainment industry.



ABOUT PIER VILLAGE



Enjoy New Jersey's most luxurious oceanfront and dining destination. Pier Village, situated on the iconic Jersey Shore town of Long Branch, N.J., is an award-winning mixed-use beachfront Victorian-inspired community, featuring over 30 esteemed hotels, restaurants, shops and services.

