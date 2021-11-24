CHRISTMAS VILLAGE IN PHILADELPHIA Presented by Bank of America Announces Attractions and Events

Editor's Note: Christmas Village is an annual holiday attraction in Center City for guests of all ages and we have the complete details and schedule for our readers.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America will once again return to LOVE Park and City Hall for its 14th consecutive season. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Eve, with a Preview Weekend on November 20th and 21st, Christmas Village will transform Center City into an authentic open-air German Christmas market. Holiday sights and sounds featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive Christmas decorations, theme weekends and live music are waiting to bring you all the Christmas-time feels. Shoppers will find high-quality international and local gifts along with beautiful decorations at over 110 vendor booths spanning across LOVE Park, City Hall Courtyard and North Broad. Everyone is invited to warm up with a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate while enjoying the great variety of European food and drinks. Get ready to take in the view of the holiday action from a seat on the 65' tall Ferris Wheel presented by T-Mobile. Other family fun attractions include the Kids Train presented by SEPTA and a brand-new double decker Christmas Village Carousel. Special events and programs return to the market this year, including the Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, German American Weekend, Family Day and on-going wine, beer and spirit tastings. For new surprises, don't miss the City Hall Courtyard, which will be completely remodeled for this year with wooden huts, the new double decker carousel, and a new German-style food court with seating. Visitors will feel like they are wandering the romantic winter street of a historic town in the heart of Germany. Admission for Christmas Village is free as always, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go.

Please see below for a full overview of events for the 2021 Holiday season, including market hours, special events, vendor lists, food/drink menus, entertainment rosters, weekends and more!

2021 SEASON GUIDE AND GENERAL INFORMATION

1) Hours/Schedule

Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America opens daily, starting on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25th), to coincide with Philadelphia's annual Thanksgiving Parade. The open-air Christmas market will remain open through Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th. A Preview Weekend will take place on Saturday, November 20th and Sunday, November 21st.

Daily market hours are Friday through Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday through Thursday 11:00am to 7:00pm. Thanksgiving Day hours are 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Christmas Eve hours are 11:00am to 5:00pm.

2) Connect with Christmas Village

Spread the cheer by following @philachristmas on Instagram and Twitter, liking Christmas Village on Facebook, or visiting www.philachristmas.com. Check the official event hashtag at #philachristmas, tag the Christmas Village location in your post and share your experiences.



3) What's New for 2021 - Summary

* The Courtyard section of City Hall will get a major upgrade in 2021 with wooden vendor huts in front of the historic backdrop of City Hall that will have visitors imagining they are wandering a market in Europe.

* In an effort to promote equity and reflect the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods, the City of Philadelphia's Commerce Department partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to provide grants to support minority-owned vendors at the Christmas Village. Through these grants, The Welcoming Center and Sable Collective and the Magic Makers Marketing Collective will each recruit three or more local minority-owned businesses to vend at the Christmas Village and provide them with a booth at little or no cost."

* For the first time ever, crowd favorite food options like the charcoal grilled Bratwurst, the Swiss Raclette Cheese and the Belgian Fries will pop up at the Courtyard along with a brand new German style Beer Garden, selling local craft brews by Brewery Techne and Mainstay Brewing Co. Look for a special surprise exclusive new beer to bring home and put under the tree!



* The Spaetzle booth, Germany's take on mac'n'cheese, will even get its own booth in 2021 to feature the biggest soft egg noodle menu ever.



* Children will have twice the fun, while riding not one, but two tiers of the historic carousel in the Courtyard.



* New exclusive Spirits Tasting Events will be offered with local PA distillery Boardroom Spirits distillery.



* For beer lovers, this year there will be Beer Flights that can be ordered exclusively online together with a small surprise and enjoyed, for example, in the German style beer garden called "The Alm" sponsored by the German Consulate General in New York.



* There will also be a collector mug in a new design for 2021. Also be on the lookout for our popular boot mugs and the return of our beer stein mugs, which have been sold out completely in the past.



4) Returning Traditions - Summary



* The tradition of preview weekend returns from November 20th and 21st to explore the market before Thanksgiving.

* Well-known German ornament and gift vendor Käthe Wohlfahrt will be back as well in the large heated tent.

* The Ferris wheel presented by T-Mobile will once again transport visitors to lofty heights and give them a stunning view over the Christmas market. Right next to it, kids can ride the Christmas Village Kids train presented by SEPTA.



* On Wednesdays 11am, the Free Library of Philadelphia will offer kids reading hours to the public. On Dec 8th, Mayor Jim Kenney will join the fun to read cheerful stories with the little ones.

* At the Make A Wish® Wall, visitors will have the opportunity to inscribe their wishes on wooden hearts.



* At the German-American weekend, visitors have the opportunity to prove their skills at traditional German games such as a beer stein holding competition and celebrate German-American friendship with a German style Bratwurst and traditional German performances.



* In partnership with PAWS, Philadelphia visitors will again have the opportunity to adopt a dog directly at the market and give them a forever home.



* and: Santa plans to be back for photos this season.



5) New Food Court and Beer Garden in City Hall Courtyard



The most exciting new upgrade for Christmas Village this year is the transformation of the City Hall Courtyard into a German-style food court and beer garden. Step through City Hall's majestic stone passageways to the Courtyard and travel from Philadelphia to the streets of Munich! The old layout and vendor tents will be replaced with an all new layout, the addition of the charming and signature wooden booths from LOVE Park, the addition of outside seating, and a new beer garden. Cheese lovers will now also have the opportunity to purchase the popular cheese sandwich from Raclette Chalet in this new location. Foodies can now get the beloved sandwich at Love Park AND the City Hall Courtyard for the first time ever. In addition, there will also be another Schwenkgrill (swivel grill) on which traditional German bratwursts will be grilled. Together with a cold beer, or a warm mulled wine, the food can be enjoyed afterwards in the newly created seating area, whose twinkling lights and Christmas decorations create a truly festive atmosphere. A real eye-catcher is the old school carousel in the center of the courtyard, which this year even has two tiers with :"dancing" wooden horses and reindeer. Its old world charm is sure to be a hit with kids and adults of all ages.



ATTRACTIONS



6) The Christmas Village Carousel

Look for a special two-tiered Christmas Village Carousel this year, located in the middle of City Hall Courtyard, surrounded by a new food court. This old school carousel is great fun for the whole family with its horses, carriages and reindeers to ride on. The carousel will be open from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm and from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.



7) Ferris Wheel Presented by T-Mobile



Get ready to take in a view of the Christmas magic from on top of the tallest Christmas attraction in Philadelphia! Christmas Village will again feature a 65' high Ferris Wheel presented by T-Mobile on the North Apron, keeping watch over the City of Philadelphia Christmas Tree, and facing down North Broad Street. The Ferris Wheel will be open from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm and from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.



8) Kids Train Presented by SEPTA



Choo choo, all aboard the Christmas Village Kids Train presented by SEPTA! This classic ride rides into town with a new design ready to bring joy to the market's littlest visitors.The train will be located with great views of the Ferris Wheel and the Christmas Tree - plus all of the festivities and vendors around the North Broad Section of Christmas Village. The Kids Train presented by SEPTA will be open from Friday to Saturday 11:00am to 8:00pm and from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00am to 7:00pm.



"SEPTA is the best way to get to-and-from Christmas Village," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. "SEPTA's trains, buses and trolleys offer convenient and affordable travel options for the whole family this holiday season. Kids 11 and under ride for free, and discounted fares are available on the SEPTA Key card. We encourage everyone to plan a festive ride on SEPTA this holiday season."



9) Sweet Treats from Ritter Sport



This year, the rides at Christmas Village are twice as sweet as usual: Every ride on the Christmas Village Carousel, the Ferris Wheel and the Kids Train comes with a sweet surprise from Ritter Sport on top. If you can't get enough of German chocolate, you have the chance to run into brand ambassadors every weekend as they stroll through the market and hand out free chocolate bars, or you can also visit the Ritter Sport Hut in the City Hall Courtyard.

SPECIAL EVENTS



10) Weekends

Look for music, performances, and entertainment to celebrate at our weekend specials. Full schedules and additional info can be found here: www.philachristmas.com/activities



* November 20th and 21st - Preview Weekend

* November 28th - "Willkommen Zurück" (Welcome Back Ceremony)

* December 5th - Family Sunday

* December 11th and 12th - German American Weekend presented by the German Consulate General in New York



11) Christmas Village Opening Ceremony "Willkommen Zurück" (Welcome Back) (11/28)



Christmas Village will have a holiday season kick-off event called "Willkommen Zurück" (Welcome Back) on November 28th starting at 3:00pm. Invite your family and friends to join Mayor Kenney and other city representatives to kick off the new season. Come sing along to holiday cheers by the Camden Catholic High School Band. Christmas Village's beloved mascot Phil the Reindeer will then take photos with the children and families, as he leads visitors on a traditional march through the market. Be on the lookout, as Phil won't be coming empty-handed!

Schedule "Willkommen Zurück" (Welcome Back Ceremony) on Sunday, November 28th:

3:00pm - Camden Catholic High School Band performance

3:25pm - Phil the Reindeer's entrance with Mayor Kenney and special guests

3:40pm - Special guests' audience speeches

4:00pm - Holiday season kick-off and ribbon cutting with Camden Catholic High School Choir

4:10pm - Official photo opportunity with the mascot Phil the Reindeer and special guests

12) Family Sunday with A Moment of Magic

Sunday, December 5th is family day at Christmas Village! There's nothing more beautiful in the world than a child's laugh that comes straight from the heart. Come celebrate the bonds of family and celebrate with your little ones with University of Pennsylvania's nonprofit organization A Moment of Magic. With the help of lovingly detailed dresses, students transform into the children's movie heroes and heroines, making their hearts beat faster. The characters will visit the Christmas Village this year on Family Sunday, December 5th, giving children the opportunity to meet them at the market. Together with Christmas Villages mascot Phil the Reindeer they can either be watched on stage for 2 hours starting 3pm, or before and after their performance during a walk through the market.

13) German American Weekend Presented by the German Consulate General in New York (12/11, 12/12)



To celebrate Philadelphia's rich German American heritage, Christmas Village is welcoming all visitors to the annual German American Weekend on December 11th and 12th. Enjoy traditional German dance performances by the local Schuhplattler Dancers from GTV Almrausch, where performers stomp, clap and strike the soles of their shoes, thighs and knees with their hands held flat. Wash down a delicious Bratwurst with some beer to embrace the full authentic German experience on this side of the Atlantic.



14) German Games at German American Weekend presented by the German Consulate General in New York(12/12)



On Sunday, December 12th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Christmas Village will host its German Games competition again! Contestants can put their skills to the test in three exciting disciplines, like a beer stein holding competition and other traditional Bavarian games. The winners will receive a gift package containing a variety of Christmas Village products. Interested in participating? Sign-up by sending an email with your name and contact details to event@philachristmas.com.

15) Make-A-Wish® Wall

Christmas time is also time to make wishes that come from the heart! Together with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, visitors will have the chance to donate by buying a hanger for our Wish Wall, which can be purchased at the events info-booth at LOVE Park. After writing their personal wish on it, the heart shaped message can be hung up on the Wish Wall to be seen by everyone. $1 of each sold heart will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley to support their goal.



16) School Tours and German Culture Lessons



Christmas Village is once again offering classes a wonderful journey through time with merchants, craftsmen, and traders. Explore the history of European Christmas markets from the very beginning to the present day with a professional tour guide.



The tour includes:

* A guided tour through Christmas Village in Philadelphia

* Storytelling in a cozy Christmas atmosphere

* A traditional German lunch

* A sweet treat for every participant

* An interactive quiz where students have the opportunity to explore the market



If you are interested in booking a "Live History Lesson at Christmas Village" this Holiday season, please send an email to event@philachristmas.com.



17) Storytimes in Partnership with the Free Library



Every Wednesday at 11:00am, the Free Library of Philadelphia will once again bring storytimes to Christmas Village in Philadelphia! A variety of seasonal and holiday books will be read to children of all ages. Seating will be provided for kids and parents to ensure a comfortable cozy experience! On Wednesday, Dec 8th Mayor Kenney will join for a special Holiday reading.

18) Entertainment (Daily)



Look for more live music, concerts, dance performances, children's choirs, big bands, and festive fun, taking place on our stage right in the center of LOVE Park.

Music schedule on the main stage:

* Monday through Thursday - 4:00pm to 7:00pm

* Fridays and Saturdays - 11:00pm to 8:00pm

* Sundays - 11:00pm to 7:00pm

Selected early announced performances include:

Saturday, November 27th, 2:00pm to 3:00pm: Cooler Full of Beer

Saturday, November 27th, 3:00pm to 4:00pm: Gay Men Chorus

Thursday, December 2nd, 6:00pm to 7:00pm: Joey M. Pahl Acoustic

Saturday, December 4th, 2:00pm to 3:00pm: Children Song

Saturday, December 5th, 5:00am to 6:00pm: Winnie (Fire Show & Cheerleader)

Saturday, December 11th, 12:00am to 1:00pm: The Angela Everwood Band

Sunday, December 12th, 3:00pm to 4:00pm: GTV Almrausch

Monday, December 13th, 6:00pm to 7:00pm: Alex Otey & Howie Husik

Sunday, December 19th, 12:00pm to 1:00pm: State Street Dancers



19) Dog Adoption Events with PAWS



Once again, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will be coming back to Christmas Village with their furry friends. PAWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia's homeless, abandoned, and unwanted animals. Come meet homeless dogs that need a forever home.

Friday, December 3rd from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday, December 17th from 5:00pm - 7:00pm



FOOD RELATED EVENTS AND TASTINGS

20) Wine Tastings at Christmas Village

Chaddsford Winery is hosting live wine tastings at Christmas Village in Philadelphia every Tuesday and Thursday from November 30th through December 21st. Experience the charm of a traditional German Christmas market while enjoying samples of Chaddsford's award-winning, locally-produced wine as well as sweet and savory tasting samples.



Each ticket includes:

* Four 1 fl oz samples of four Chaddsford wines (2 hot and 2 house wines)

* Cheese, chocolate, and cracker plate to go with the wines

* Floating wine tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* $ 5 off on Chaddsford wine bottle bought at the Christmas Village



For wine lovers there is also the possibility to book a VIP package, which includes:

* Bubbly welcome drink to start the tasting

* Double up the wine! Four 2 fl oz samples of four Chaddsford wines (2 hot and 2 house wines)

* Gourmet snack food pairings to complement the wines

* Souvenir Christmas Village Glühwein Mug to take home - enjoy discounted refill prices on wines for the whole season

* Floating wine tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* VIP check-in line for quick access

* $ 5 off on Chaddsford wine bottle bought at the Christmas Village



More information about the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets can be found here: www.philachristmas.com/tastings.



21) Spirits Tastings at Christmas Village

Spirits tastings will be added to the tasting portfolio new this year! Christmas Village is teaming up with local distillery Boardroom Spirits from Lansdale to offer an exclusive signature cocktail tastings at the brand new seating area in City Hall's Courtyard.



Each ticket includes:

* Three 1 fl oz samples of Boardroom Spirits signature craft cocktails

- Cranberry Mule - a fruity, ginger-spice vodka cocktail

- Fearless Smash - a fruity, jammy, minty whiskey cocktail

- Engineer Old Fashioned - a smokey, sweet and spirit forward whiskey cocktail

* Cheese, chocolate, and cracker plate to go with the craft cocktails

* Souvenir Boardroom Spirits shot glass to take home

* Floating spirits tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* $ 5 off coupon for 2 Boardroom Spirits bottles bought at the Christmas Village, as well as free delivery on boardroomspirits.com for a future order



For gourmets, there is also the possibility to book a VIP package, which includes:

* Vanilla Peartine craft cocktail shot as a starter

* Double up the fun! Three 2 fl oz shots of Boardroom Spirits signature craft cocktails

* Gourmet snack food pairings to complement the cocktails

* Souvenir Boardroom Spirits shot glass to take home

* Floating spirits tasting in a Christmassy atmosphere within the events outdoor seating areas

* VIP check in line for quick access

* $ 5 off coupon for 2 Boardroom Spirits bottles bought at the Christmas Village, as well as free delivery on boardroomspirits.com for a future order



More information about the event, as well as a link to purchase tickets can be found here: www.philachristmas.com/tastings.



22) Beer Flights at Christmas Village

Every day during the week, visitors will have the opportunity to sample their way through the delicious offerings of Philadelphia based breweries Mainstay Independent and Techne. Beer flights can be easily purchased online, picked up at the market and tasted at the German style beer garden "The Alm" presented by the German Consulate General in New York.



Each purchase includes:

* Beer Flight with four beer samples from local breweries Brewery Techne and Mainstay Brewery. Samples will be: Lemon Meringue by Techne, Poplar Pils by Mainstay, King Laird Hefe Weitzen by Mainstay and Christmas Bock by Techne & Mainstay



* Bratwurst with Sauerkraut topping, dished out sizzling hot from our charcoal Schwenk Grill



* German Style Pretzel incl. Düsseldorf mustard dip



More information about the product as well as a link to purchase it can be found here: www.philachristmas.com/tastings.



FOOD AND DRINK

23) Food and drink vendors for 2021

* German Grill - German Bratwursts from a Charcoal Grill not only at LOVE Park, but also at the Courtyard section

* German Spatzle Booth - German Cheese Noodles (Spaetzle) with an upgraded menu featuring Spinach as well as creamy Mushroom Spaetzle

* Raclette Stube - Swiss Raclette traditional or with other gourmet toppings

* Almhütte by Brewery Techne & Mainstay Brewery - Philadelphia brewed Craft Beer on draft

* Chaddsford Winery - Hot mulled wines served in Christmas Village collector's mug or wine by the bottle

* Schnitzel House - Schnitzel sandwiches on a roll

* Belgium Fries - Freshly thick cut, double fried Belgium fries with delicious toppings

* Hot Beverages and Spiked Drinks - Spiked with Boardroom Spirits

* French Toast Bites - French toast bites and French Toast spices

* Bassetts Ice Cream & Famous Cookies - Famous Ice Cream from the Reading Terminal Market

* Chocoidea - Special shaped chocolate products from Europe

* Jerky Hut - Different kinds of jerky meats

* The Truffleist - Truffle products

* New Liberty Distillery - Distilled spirits by the bottle

* Philly Nuts - Gourmet nuts (different types of roasted nuts, lightly salted or with flavors), seasoned sticks or dried fruit

* Pickle Girl / Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy - Variety of pickles and dairy products

* The Bacon Jams - Bacon Jams

* Waffles - Sweet waffles

* Stroopies - Stroopie gift waffles - Dutch stroopwafel waffles with caramel and various toppings - please take note of this new hidden gem of the market!

* Heritage Spirits - Distilled spirits by the bottle

SHOPPING



24) Vendors for the new season

DECORATION

* Amazing Light - Shaped lights

* Christmas Souvenir Ornaments - Clay ornaments in different shapes

* Gifts From Afar - Pottery candle houses, jewelry and wooden Ukrainian crafts with wooden carved Santas, nesting dolls and candle houses as core products

* JustStars - Star shaped lampshades

* Little Marrakesh Bazaar - Handcrafted Moroccan gifts, leather, boxes and other folk art

* Nordic Dreams - Skandinavian jewelry, Christmas ornaments and woolens from Europe

* Park & Madison - Candles, essential oils, room sprays and reed diffusers

* Scented Shadows - Scented soy wax candles made in Philadelphia

* Yalynka Décor - Hand painted Glass and Wooden Ornaments and Christmas Gifts from Ukraine and Russia



FASHION & BEAUTY

* Just Make Scents - Herbal Packs

* Neob Lavender - Niagara Essential Oils

* Art History One Zero One - Designer t-shirts, hoodies and other Philadelphia themed apparel

* Bella U - Apparel and accessories with a (visible) focus on kids

* Donegal Importers - High quality products (woolens, caps, hats, scarves, beauty products and jewelry) imported from Ireland

* Felt n Wool - Handmade Woolens and felt hats from Nepal

* Janette's Designs - Handmade sweaters, ponchos, hats, gloves and scarfs for women and kids

* Living and Giving - Scarves and sweaters

* Marseille Imports - French soaps, table cloths, gloves, handbags and jewelry

* Mexican Art Crafts - Mexican handcrafts

* Norden Arts & Handicrafts - Woolens, handmade bags from recycled jute, hemp and cotton from Nepal

* Sockadelphia - Socks, home decor signs and magnets only

* Vellum St Soap Company/ Philadelphia Bee Company - Soaps, lotions, candles and honey products

* Visionary The Brand - Designer apparel

* Sevim Handmade - Knitted kids apparel, blankets and animals



GLASS & POTTERY



* Caitlin Davis Ceramics - Pottery, ceramics

* I See Spain - Pottery / graters

* Sanasna Designs - Hand Painted Glass, ginger cottages and box signs

* Silk Road Traders - Turkish mosaic lanterns, vases, ceramics, towels and artisan crafts

* Unique Ornament - Glass Christmas ornaments, personalized cartouches and wooden boxes from Egypt



JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES

* Ascend Society - Jewelry and spiritual items

* Eardivine - Earpins & ear cuffs

* My Birth Moon - Personalized jewelry medallions

* Mistura - Handcrafted wooden watches, wooden lamps and sunglasses

* The Fast Turtle - Jewelry, tapestries and clothes, gift items from Mexico

* Tantra Arts - Nautical items and jewelry

* Tibet Collection - Handmade Nepal Jewelry

* Tommy Conch - Silver Jewelry



ARTS & CRAFTS



* Astro Vinyl Art - Vinyl record art

* Chopstick Art - Wooden products made from chopsticks

* Kristiana Parn - Painted art and pillows

* Natural OliveWood - Olive Wood Kitchen and Housewares

* Nepa Bhon - Handmade works of art from the Himalayas

* Russ Brown Photography - Photos and photo print art

* The Coaster Mill - Vintage coasters, mousepads, placemats and painted art but no current photography prints from Philadelphia



TOYS & GIFTS



* De' Vora - Dog toys and accesssories

* Edible Birdhouses - Edible birdhouses and wood craft

* Living and Giving - Winschimes and wind spinners

* Piggyback Treats - Goods and treats for cats and dogs (focus on cats preferred)

* Walking Toys - Walking toys, souvenirs and glass figurines from Russia

* Kylies Canine Treats - Dog treats, pet food and pet accessories

* Historic Research Center - Coat of arms prints



SPECIAL BOOTHS



* Love Park - Love Park merchandise

* The Sable Collective - Apparel, Jewelry

* Magic Makers Marketing Collective - Handmade art and crafts from Philadelphia

* Global Craft Market - Crafts from Philadelphia based immigrants

* Santa's House - Take your photo with Santa



CITY HALL COURTYARD SECTION

* Adorned by Aisha - Vintage romantic jewelry

* Avril's Designs - Unique clothing

* Boardroom Spirits - Craft vodka and spirits

* Creative Wool - Felt ornaments and toys

* Glow & Tell - Origami Owl jewelry and LED balloons + toys

* Grey & Bash Teas - Jewelry, teas and tea drinking accessories

* Hardy Funnel Cakes - Sweet funnel cakes

* KCLeather Shop - Leather belts & wallets

* Poke Burri - Poke bowls and sushi burritos

* Mr Olivewood - Olive wood kitchenware

* Myroslavas Creations - Ukrainian gifts and ornaments

* Nivas Collection - Baby and home products

* Strauss Photo - Philly postcards and Christmas cards

* The Sports Spot - Sports themed apparel

* Warwick Furnace Farm - Lavender products

* Winterbourne Alpaca - Scarves, mittens, beanies, socks and plush animals made from Alpaca wool

* Brewery Techne & Mainstay Brewery - Philadelphia brewed craft beer on draft

* German Grill - German Bratwursts from a Charcoal Grill

* Hot Beverages and Spiked Drinks - Spiked with Boardroom Spirits

* Belgium Fries - Freshly thick cut, double fried Belgium fries with delicious toppings

* Raclette Stube - Swiss Raclette traditional or with other gourmet toppings



NORTH BROAD SECTION



* Great American Pet Food - Dog and pet food

* Heritage Spirits - Distilled spirits by the bottle

* The Lion's Den Candle Company - Candles and candles accessories

* Cinag's Alchemic - Bath and beauty products



25) General Information - Christmas Village in Philadelphia Presented by Bank of America

Now in its 14th season, Christmas Village in Philadelphia presented by Bank of America has grown into one of the region's largest and most unique holiday destinations - and one of the largest and most celebrated authentic German Christmas markets in all of America. "Christmas Village is a holiday tradition for the entire family that also provides an opportunity for local small businesses and artists to reach a wider audience," said Jim Dever, President, Bank of America Greater Philadelphia. "As we continue to focus on positively impacting our community, I can think of no better way to encourage the spirit of supporting local vendors during the holiday season."

Christmas Village in Philadelphia, along with the new double tiered Christmas Village Carousel in the Philadelphia City Hall Courtyard, The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and the festive Ferris wheel presented by T-Mobile and other kids attractions on the North Apron of City Hall, has helped to create a Christmas wonderland directly in Center City. Christmas Village organizers and the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department are looking forward to welcoming numerous visitors at the market that has been named "Best in America" year after year.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Christmas Village in Philadelphia at LOVE Park," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. "Christmas Village has grown into a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations. Each and every year, Christmas Village fills LOVE Park with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, fun attractions and high quality gift items. Christmas Village, together with Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, also offers an outstanding opportunity for Philadelphia small businesses, bringing their local handmade arts and crafts to the largest audience in the region during the holidays. Thanks to our partnership with The Welcoming Center and Sable Collective, visitors can expect to see more local businesses that represent the diversity of Philadelphia's neighborhoods at Christmas Village this year."

Christmas Village is one of the many great events taking place at LOVE Park this season. Visit https://www.phila.gov/spotlight/fall-in-love-2021/ to learn more.



26) Made in Philadelphia Market at Dilworth Park



From Saturday, November 20, 2021 until Saturday, January 1, 2022 Christmas Village in Philadelphia will be accompanied by the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (across the street in Dilworth Park). More than 50 local artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries will offer unique selections for gifts and special holiday foods in white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhuter Stars. In contrast to the authentic German Christmas Village with international vendors, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market offers a wide variety of arts and crafts from local vendors from the greater Philadelphia area. With such a wide selection, visitors will be sure to find the perfect gift for their loved ones and themselves, like fashionable jewelry and clothes, unique decor and so much more. At the same time, a wide choice of locally-made sweets and foods will be available for visitors' enjoyment, as well as the beautiful Wintergarden presented by TD Bank, the ice skating at the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink and the Rothman Orthopedics Cabin, all conveniently located in Dilworth Park. Admission is free, so come by and enjoy the vibrant holiday atmosphere and shop local to find unique gifts for your family and friends!



Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is again presented by Center City District in partnership with the operators of Christmas Village in Philadelphia.



27) Menu for Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market



More sweets and treats are just steps away in Dilworth Park during the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Food lovers should not miss to try our new Philadelphia themed woodfired flatbread coming in different flavors and variations. Wash it down with a can of craft beer from Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne and Mainstay Brewing.



28) Connect with Made in Philadelphia



To find out more info on our vendors and programming, please follow @philaholidays on Instagram, visit http://www.madeinphila.com/holiday-market/ or like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook.



29) COVID-19

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the market, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.



# # #



ABOUT BANK OF AMERICA:

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News. Check www.bankofamerica.com/philadelphia for more info.



ABOUT T-MOBILE:



T-Mobile would like to invite all Christmas Village attendees to enter to win a night out in Philly. We'll also be selling some holiday gifts for those who have been very nice! T-Mobile is the first to bring 5G Nationwide, we're turning up the speed- upgrading over 1,000 towers a month with Ultra Capacity 5G to bring speeds as fast as WIFI to cities and towns across America. Coverage and speed- who says you can't have it all? T-Mobile, Are you with us?



ABOUT THE GERMAN CONSULATE GENERAL NEW YORK:

The German Consulate General New York represents Germany in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut (Fairfield County), and Bermuda. In addition to offering consular and legal assistance for U.S. residents and German citizens, the Consulate General's mission is to explain Germany, understand America and foster successful discussions and exchange.



ABOUT SEPTA:

SEPTA is the nation's sixth largest public transportation agency, serving the City of Philadelphia and surrounding counties. SEPTA operations include bus, trolley, subway/subway-elevated and Regional Rail. For schedules and other information, visit www.septa.org.



ABOUT RITTER SPORT:

The chocolate brand Ritter Sport was founded in 1912 by Alfred & Clara Ritter in Stuttgart, Germany. Ritter Sport is a strong, medium-sized, family-owned company loved in Germany and around the world. Top taste is discussed alongside sustainability. As of 2018, Ritter Sport sources 100% exclusively certified sustainable cocoa for its entire assortment. No matter what comes in the future, two things will remain: family tradition & love for good chocolate. Visit www.Ritter-Sport.com/en

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christmas Village