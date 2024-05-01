Review: EPISTROPHY for Outstanding Cuisine in a Cozy and Welcoming Setting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here’s the best reason to head downtown! Dine at Epistrophy on Mott Street, the cozy, welcoming Italian restaurant with a great vibe and an outstanding, unique menu. It was founded by Sardinian friends who love New York City and decided to make it their home. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner or Happy Hour, you can depend on a memorable visit. The venue is ideal for date night, gathering your group or just relaxing at the bar.

We stopped by for dinner on a Tuesday night. The hospitality makes you feel special from the moment you step in the door. The menu, with organic, locally sourced ingredients, has items for many tastes and styles including Sardinian specialties you won’t find anywhere else.

Kick off your meal with Frito Misto. It’s the ideal table share with lightly fried calamari, zucchini and crispy potato chips. The mini meatballs, Polpettine di Vitello are a customer favorite. They are made with grass fed veal and beef served in white wine sauce with a lemon zest. And the creamy Burrata with farm tomatoes, toasted almonds. celery and red onion viniagrette has guests coming back again and again.

Salads are another great way to start your Epistrophy experience. Don’t miss the Brussels Sprouts Salad. The shaved Brussels are garnished with pomegranate seeds, hazelnuts, croutons, shaved parmigiano and a honey Dijon vinaigrette. There are other choices that include Quinoa Salad, Endive Salad, and Asparagus Salad.

The selection of Paste and Main Courses will tempt your tastebuds. Specialties Paste include Malloreddus Alla Campidanese with Sardinian gnocchetti pasta, tomato sauce, sweet Italian sausage and parmiaiano-reggiano cheese. We highly recommend the Culurgiones. They are a delightful Sardinian twist on ravioli. The tender dumplings are filled with potato and cheese served in a Epistrophy’s savory tomato sauce. Other Paste dishes include Spaaghetti Cacio e Pepe, Gnocchi al Funghi and more.

There’s an ever-tempting selection of Main Courses. Bring your appetite for the tender, perfectly marinated short ribs, the Brasato al Cannonau. The grass fed beef is braised with Cannonau red wine, fresh herbs, and onion on a bed of stone ground polenta. We’ll be back soon for the Bistecca di Tonna, a quinoa-crusted tuna steak, truffled pea sauce, and potatoes with fresh herbs. Complement your meal with sides that include Rosemary Roasted Potatoes, Tomatoes, Polenta with gorgonzola, Homemade Chips or Brussel Sprouts.

It’s easy to pair your meal with the variety of drink selections on the beverage menu with white, red, rose, and orange wines, beer and craft cocktails. The house specialty is the “Epistrophy” with Rum Brugal, lime juice, Epi syrup, mint and Branca menta. The “Spicy Kiss from Savoia” is their Garden Paloma with Tanteo Chipotle Tequila, Savoia Americano, grapefruit soda and lime. With their top-notch spirits, you can depend on a wonderful cocktail.

We suggest you order the special Sardinian dessert that is both sweet and savory. Seadas is a crispy, fried cheese filled pastry filled with a soft cheese and soaked in warm honey. It's both sweet and savory served over rich vanilla ice cream. Linger a little longer and enjoy the atmosphere over coffee, tea or an after dinner drink.

Love Jazz? On Sunday evenings from 7-9 PM, to enhance the guest experience, the Epistrophy offers live jazz music, featuring local musicians and occasionally a performance from owner Luca Fadda himself.

We are certain that you will soon make Epistrophy one of your favorite eateries. It is located at 200 Mott St, New York City, NY 10012. For menus, hours of operation and more information visit HERE or call 212.966.0904. Follow them on Instagram @epistrophynyc. When you’re in Greenpointe, visit Epistrophy’s sister restaurant, Le Fanfare.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Epistrophy

