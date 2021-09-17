Meet the Sommelier: Stephanie Schwartz of CROWN SHY in NYC

Editor's Note: Stephanie Schwartz recently contributed her knowledge and expertise about wines from the Côtes du Rhône region of France in our Broadway World Food and Wine article "COTES DU RHONE Wines Include Delightful White and Rosé Selections."

Stefanie Schwartz's wine journey began at Johnson & Wales University's Charlotte, North Carolina campus. During her years here, the proverbial light bulb went on while learning the basics of wine production and tasting. From here, Stefanie tailored her education to have a beverage focus, graduating not only with a BS in Food Service Management, but also with the WSET Advanced Certificate. She completed her MBA in Wine Business with Sonoma State University in March of 2021.

In 2010, Stefanie made her way to New York City, initially working in wine retail and causal restaurants. Stefanie honed her service technique and elevated Italian wine knowledge at Alta Marea Group's Ai Fiori. These skills led her to be a sommelier at Aureole, Le Coucou and Olmsted. Stefanie is currently a sommelier at Crown Shy, in Manhattan's Financial District.

In addition to pursuing wine knowledge, Stefanie is an avid yoga practitioner, rock climber, and voracious reader.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I was introduced to wine, fine wine, and how it can be used to elevate a meal or gathering while in the Culinary Arts program at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, NC. The way wine and food interact together, and how wine can change over time, is fascinating. The academic in me loves how it's also a study of agriculture, climate, culture, and technology. To gain a better understanding of the industry as a whole, I recently received my MBA in wine business from Sonoma State University. The learning never stops!

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

Empathy, active listening, and a sense of humor. I think it's important to not take things too seriously and have fun with it. It helps make this world more approachable and welcoming. We all started with minimal knowledge, and it's important to remember this and have fun for those just learning.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

The wine world never stops to inspire me, and the list of inspiration is so long! I adore the @sommation live group, who never cease to amaze me as professionals. Over the past year, I watched the group pivot from restaurants into personal consulting businesses, education, working harvest, creating podcasts, to name a few things they've done.

And can I list my entire MBA cohort? That group has given so much over the past two years. There are not words strong enough to express my gratitude for the inspiration, support, and joy they have provided.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

Be curious, ask questions, and don't be afraid to say, "I don't know." The world of wine is incredibly large. Staying curious about the wine making process, different regions of the world, and innovations keep you learning. There will always be something you don't know, a producer to look up. Being curious will make you a better professional.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

One of my favorite solo trips was in 2019, visiting Jerez. I had some beautiful Bodega visits set up, and the hospitality was spectacular. Each Bodega offered a new tabanco or restaurant recommendation, small little places that visitors wouldn't know. Having these connections, domestically and internationally, have elevated the travel experience and help see these places through local eyes.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

Hospitality and knowledge sharing. Wine itself is such a niche area of knowledge that it can be intimidating at times. It's so exciting to see the "ah-ha!" moments, whether discussing why fortified wine has higher alcohol or identifying the specific type of citrus note found in Sauvignon Blanc. Those moments make my heart smile.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

Fried chicken and Champagne. There's just something magical that happens with friend foods and bubbles. Thank me later.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with.

I recently started as a sommelier at Crown Shy. This is a collaboration between James Kent and Jeff Katz. The menu draws on the diversity of cuisine found in New York City with European technique. The wine list follows suit: beautiful European selection with international flair. It's been some time since I've worked with an international wine list, and am so excited to be a part of this team.

For more information on Crown Shy, please visit https://www.crownshy.nyc/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie Schwartz